Fulham vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tottenham will be looking to keep their Premier League top-four hopes alive when take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Spurs' bid for Champions League football received a huge boost as the Lilywhites thrashed fourth-placed Aston Villa the last time out.

Fulham will aim to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fulham vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm ET Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, USA, Telemundo and UNIVERSO in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

The Cottagers boss Marco Silva is likely to stick with a similar line-up despite facing a defeat in their previous outing.

Raul Jimenez remains the only injured member of the squad due to a hamstring problem.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Diop, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Iwobi, Pereira Forwards: Broja, Muniz, Wilson, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Tottenham team news

Defender Micky van de Ven picked up a knee injury in the Villa thrashing and is likely to be replaced by Radu Dragusin.

With the likes of Richarlison and Manor Solomon not expected to recover in time for the derby with Fulham either, goalkeeper Fraser Forster misses out with a fractured foot, while Ryan Sessegnon could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Werner, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 23, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Fulham Premier League August 29, 2023 Fulham 1-1 (5-3 pen.) Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup January 23, 2023 Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League September 3, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Fulham Premier League March 4, 2021 Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

