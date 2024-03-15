Fulham vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tottenham will be looking to keep their Premier League top-four hopes alive when take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Spurs' bid for Champions League football received a huge boost as the Lilywhites thrashed fourth-placed Aston Villa the last time out.
Fulham will aim to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Fulham vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Craven Cottage
The Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.
It will kick off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 16, in the United States (US).
How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, USA, Telemundo and UNIVERSO in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Fulham team news
The Cottagers boss Marco Silva is likely to stick with a similar line-up despite facing a defeat in their previous outing.
Raul Jimenez remains the only injured member of the squad due to a hamstring problem.
Fulham possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Rodak, Benda
|Defenders:
|Diop, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete
|Midfielders:
|Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Iwobi, Pereira
|Forwards:
|Broja, Muniz, Wilson, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi
Tottenham team news
Defender Micky van de Ven picked up a knee injury in the Villa thrashing and is likely to be replaced by Radu Dragusin.
With the likes of Richarlison and Manor Solomon not expected to recover in time for the derby with Fulham either, goalkeeper Fraser Forster misses out with a fractured foot, while Ryan Sessegnon could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson
|Midfielders:
|Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Son, Werner, Gil, Veliz, Johnson
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 23, 2023
|Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Fulham
|Premier League
|August 29, 2023
|Fulham 1-1 (5-3 pen.) Tottenham Hotspur
|Carabao Cup
|January 23, 2023
|Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|September 3, 2022
|Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Fulham
|Premier League
|March 4, 2021
|Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League