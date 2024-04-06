Fulham vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

With a top-four Premier League finish looking out of sight, Newcastle United will aim to garner consistent results when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday.
The Magpies have won just 50 per cent of their last six league outings as Eddie Howe's men see themselves a whole 15 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa after the 1-1 draw with Everton in the mid-week.
On the other hand, the Cottagers appear to be out of danger of relegation but will be looking to finish as high as possible. Their last result was a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Fulham vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET / 7 am PT
|Venue:
|Craven Cottage
The Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle United will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.
It will kick off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT on Saturday, April 6, in the United States (US).
How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle United is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Fulham team news
Home team manager Marco Silva had a full-strength squad to pick from, with no reported injuries and suspensions.
The club's leading goalscorers this season, Rodrigo Muniz, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Alex Iwobi will continue in attack.
Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid; Muniz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Rodak, Benda
|Defenders:
|Diop, Tosin, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete
|Midfielders:
|Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Iwobi, Pereira
|Forwards:
|Broja, Jimenez, Muniz, Wilson, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi
Newcastle United team news
Apart from Sandro Tonali being out due to a ban, Howe missed a host of players on account of injuries.
Kieran Trippier, Valentino Livramento, Matt Targett, Miguel Almiron, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Joelington, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope are all nursing their respective issues.
Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Hall, Schar, Burn, Krafth; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
|Defenders:
|Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Krafth
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes
|Forwards:
|Gordon, Isak
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fulham and Newcastle United across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 27, 2024
|Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United
|FA Cup
|December 16, 2023
|Newcastle United 3-0 Fulham
|Premier League
|January 15, 2023
|Newcastle United 1-0 Fulham
|Premier League
|October 1, 2022
|Fulham 1-4 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|May 23, 2021
|Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United
|Premier League