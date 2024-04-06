Fulham vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a top-four Premier League finish looking out of sight, Newcastle United will aim to garner consistent results when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday.

The Magpies have won just 50 per cent of their last six league outings as Eddie Howe's men see themselves a whole 15 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa after the 1-1 draw with Everton in the mid-week.

On the other hand, the Cottagers appear to be out of danger of relegation but will be looking to finish as high as possible. Their last result was a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Fulham vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET / 7 am PT Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle United will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT on Saturday, April 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle United is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Home team manager Marco Silva had a full-strength squad to pick from, with no reported injuries and suspensions.

The club's leading goalscorers this season, Rodrigo Muniz, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Alex Iwobi will continue in attack.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid; Muniz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Diop, Tosin, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Iwobi, Pereira Forwards: Broja, Jimenez, Muniz, Wilson, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Newcastle United team news

Apart from Sandro Tonali being out due to a ban, Howe missed a host of players on account of injuries.

Kieran Trippier, Valentino Livramento, Matt Targett, Miguel Almiron, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Joelington, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope are all nursing their respective issues.

Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Hall, Schar, Burn, Krafth; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fulham and Newcastle United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 27, 2024 Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United FA Cup December 16, 2023 Newcastle United 3-0 Fulham Premier League January 15, 2023 Newcastle United 1-0 Fulham Premier League October 1, 2022 Fulham 1-4 Newcastle United Premier League May 23, 2021 Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United Premier League

