Apple TV+ Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Here's an all-you-need-to-know guide on the popular streaming service, including what to what and how much it will cost

The Apple Mac, the iPod, and the iPhone. Apple’s legacy of technological advancement and personal computer devices has helped to change the cultural fabric of the world as we know it—and now, their streaming service, Apple TV+, continues to keep them at the top.

Launched in 2019 to compete against rivals in the online market, a slow start for the streamer has since given way to expansion. It boasts a heady mix of live and on-demand coverage and original and library content across sports, films, music, and entertainment across Apple devices and beyond.

From award-winning favorites such as Ted Lasso to Best Picture-nominated films like Killers of the Flower Moon and coverage of Major League Soccer, led by Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, there’s just about something for everyone when you take out a subscription with Apple TV.

That’s not all, too. With further shows and movies expected to be added over the coming months, bolstering an already impressive selection of programming, Apple TV's subscription service is bigger than ever.

But just why should you choose Apple TV+? GOAL walks you through what you can get with the streaming service, how to watch content, and further information you may need to know before you subscribe.

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Apple TV+ plans start at the base price of $9.99 per month. However, further options are available if you choose to bundle your subscription with the Apple TV+ MLS Plan.

Subscription Plan Apple TV+ $9.99 per month Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month

The base Apple TV+ plan offers access to the streamer’s wide library of original and archival content, including film, television, documentaries and more, for the monthly subscription price of $9.99 for customers.

For those with a love for the beautiful game, however, a $5 upgrade is required for those who wish to purchase the Apple TV+ MLS Plan, which is available at the monthly subscription price of $14.99 for customers.

Apple TV+ Programming and Coverage

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ boasts a broad selection of shows and movies and recently expanded its slate with additional films. Subscribers can watch both Apple Originals and library content all year long.

However, it should not be confused with the Apple TV platform itself, the home media device, and the micro-console, which carries additional applications. Through Apple devices, users can access an even wider collection of programming through different streaming services.

Apple TV+ Original Movies and Shows

Best Apple TV+ Original Movies

Argylle

Napoleon

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Family Plan

Fingernails

Flora and Son

The Beanie Bubble

Ghosted

Tetris

Sharper

Emancipation

Spirited

Causeway

Raymond & Ray

Greyhound

Best Apple TV+ Original Series

Ted Lasso

Bad Sisters

Slow Horses

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

For All Mankind

Pachinko

The Morning Show

Mythic Quest

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Masters of the Air

Dickinson

Black Bird

The Crowded Room

Palm Royale

Hijack

Soccer on Apple TV+

As soccer grows in popularity across the United States, Apple has a deal that makes it the exclusive home of MLS action for the next 10 years. MLS Season Pass subscribers have access to all live MLS regular-season matches, as well as the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup.

Each MLS match broadcast features a pregame and postgame show. Gamedays also have a live five-hour show covering all of the action from the first matches on the East Coast through to the final whistle on the West Coast.

What is coming up on Apple TV+ this season?

Apple TV+ Live Sport

MLS Soccer

Friday Night Baseball

Apple TV+ Original Shows

The New Look

Constellation

Manhunt

Sugar

Franklin

Dark Matter

Presumed Innocent

Loot

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Palm Royale

Apple TV+ Original Movies

Argylle

Project Artemis

Wolfs

Upcoming Apple TV+ Highlights

Fancy Dance (due 2024)

The Instigators (due 2024)

Untitled F1 film (due 2025)

Apple TV+ compared with other streaming services

Streaming Service Monthly price Offline downloads Live TV Free trial? Apple TV+ $9.99 - $14.99 Yes Yes 7-day free trial Netflix $6.99 - $22.99 Yes Limited events No free trial Paramount+ $5.99 - $11.99 Yes Yes 7-day free trial

Is Apple TV+ worth it?

Apple TV+

AppleTV+ might not have the bench depth of Netflix when it comes to content, or the broad spectrum of sports and channel programming available through Prime Video and Paramount+, but it nevertheless justifies its price, especially for soccer fans.

With a richly curated selection of classic movies and big-budget original films, plus a slew of water-cooler television shows guaranteed to get you talking - and of course, its MLS coverage all season long - thereâ€™s more than enough to justify the price of an Apple subscription.

FAQs

Apple TV+

What TV channels does Apple TV+ carry?

Apple TV+ does not carry any additional channels itself, instead functioning much as rival streamers such as Netflix and Prime Video do, up to and including its inclusion as an application on smart TVs.

However, through the Apple TV interface, users can download apps to watch other pay-television channels and online services.

Does Apple TV+ offer a free trial?

Apple TV+ does indeed offer a seven-day free trial. Subscribers looking to try out the streaming service before committing to a purchase are able to access the service free when they sign up.

That makes it handy for customers who want to try Apple TV+ before they buy, offering free access in case it is not quite the package they are after.

Can I watch Apple TV+ in high definition?

You can indeed watch Apple TV+ in high definition, with Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K options available. Apple devices and smart TVs as well as third-party providers, offer different options, allowing you to enjoy your content from 1080p and upwards.

What devices can I stream Apple TV+ on?

Apple TV+ is available to stream across multiple hardware, including Android devices and smart TVs. Simply download the Apple TV app to any Apple device or third-party system listed below to watch Apple TV+ at your leisure:

Apple iPad

Apple iPhone

Apple TV

Android

GoogleTV

HiSense

LG

Panasonic

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5

Prime FireTV

Roku

Samsung TV

Sony TV

VIDAA

VIZIO

Xbox One / Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S

How many simultaneous streams does Apple TV+ support?

You can simultaneously stream your AppleTV+ subscription on up to six devices, allowing you to enjoy all the action, sport and drama whenever, wherever you are.

Android users may need to proceed through additional setup methods in order to ensure they can carry the connection across multiple devices.

How do I sign up for Apple TV+?

How do I sign up for Apple TV+?