Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Bundesliga
Europa-Park Stadion
How to watch the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga when the two sides clash at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday.

The hosts are a point above Dortmund on the league standings despite being on the receiving end of a 5-0 beating against Stuttgart in their previous outing.

Whereas Edin Terzic's men let go of a two-goal lead in the four-goal draw against Heidenheim the last time out but are unbeaten in their three games in the German top flight this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Freiburg vs Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 16, 2023
Kick-off time:9:30 am ET
Venue:Europa-Park Stadion

The Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET on September 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Freiburg vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Freiburg team news

Freiburg boss Christian Streich will not be able to avail the services of Christian Gunter and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh on account of injuries.

Michael Gregoritsch is set to feature at the tip of a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Roland Sallai, Lucas Holer and Vincenzo Grifo in support.

Freiburg possible XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Kubler; Eggestein, Hofler; Sallai, Holer, Grifo; Gregoritsch.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Atubolu, Muller, Uphoff
Defenders:Lienhart, Ginter, Schmidt, Gulde, Rosenfelder, Makengo, Sildillia, Kubler
Midfielders:Keitel, Hofler, Eggestein, Rohl, Grifo, Weisshaupt, Doan, Sallai
Forwards:Philipp, Adamu, Gregoritsch, Holer

Dortmund team news

It's a lengthier injury list for the visitors who have to make do without the likes of Julien Duranville, Niclas Fullkrug, Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier and Mateu Morey Bauza through injuries.

To add to Terzic's selection woes, Giovanni Reyna and Ramy Bensebaini are doubts.

Sebastien Haller is expected to start alongside Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi in the front three, while midfield would consist of Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can and Julian Brandt in a 4-3-3 arrangement.

Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lotka, Meyer
Defenders:Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl
Midfielders:Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus
Forwards:Haller, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Feb 4, 2023Borussia Dortmund 5-1 FreiburgBundesliga
Aug 12, 2022Freiburg 1-3 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
Jan 14, 2022Borussia Dortmund 5-1 FreiburgBundesliga
Aug 21, 2021Freiburg 2-1 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
Feb 6, 2021Freiburg 2-1 Borussia DortmundBundesliga

