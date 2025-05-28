Frances Tiafoe French Open 2025: Next match, live TV schedule, scores and latest Roland-Garros results

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Frances Tiafoe's 2025 French Open campaign, from broadcast info, start time and scores on Paris clay.

Frances Tiafoe booked his spot in the second round at Roland Garros for the fourth straight year with a composed and businesslike 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over Roman Safiullin.

The American, who’s struggled to find form on clay since his runner-up finish in Houston back in March, looked sharp and in control throughout.

Up next for Tiafoe is a clash with Pablo Carreño Busta, who snapped his Grand Slam drought with a rock-solid 6-2, 7-6, 7-5 triumph over Francisco Comesaña—his first major win since the 2023 Australian Open.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Tiafoe's French Open campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results from his games on the Paris clay.

When is Frances Tiafoe's next match at French Open 2025?

Date: Wednesday May 28, 2025

Wednesday May 28, 2025 Match : vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (second round)

: vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (second round) Venue: Court 7 (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France)

Court 7 (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France) Timings: 9:00 am ET

Frances Tiafoe will continue his 2025 French Open run against Pablo Carreno Busta, with their second-round clash at Court 7 penciled in for Wednesday, May 28, 2025. First serve is set for 9:00 am ET for fans in the United States.

Where to stream Frances Tiafoe French Open games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Max

The 2025 French Open will have a fresh home on TV, with coverage shifting to TNT and truTV, marking a departure from NBC's long-running broadcast deal. Fans can also catch all the action via streaming on Max, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, with daily coverage getting underway bright and early at 5 am ET.

Tennis royalty will lend their voices to the tournament, with legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker stepping into the analyst roles.

On commentary duty, Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, and Mark Petchey will call the shots, while Adam Lefkoe leads the charge from the studio.

Frances Tiafoe French Open results, scores so far

First Round (vs Roman Safiullin) : 6-4 7-5 6-4 (Win)

