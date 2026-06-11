FOX or FS1? What TV channel is Mexico vs South Africa on in the USA today?

Match Detail
Information
Game
Mexico vs. South Africa
Kick-Off
3:00 PM ET
Stadium / City
Estadio Azteca / Mexico City
TV Channel
FOX (English) / Telemundo (Spanish)
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here! Tournament co-hosts Mexico face off against South Africa in a highly anticipated opening match. For soccer fans tuning in from the United States, knowing exactly where to find the broadcast is crucial so you don’t miss a single second of the action.
The match will be broadcast live on the main FOX network. If you want to get your digital setup ready ahead of the opening whistle, you can seamlessly learn how to watch the live stream FOX channel to ensure your connection is stable and ready to go.
Upcoming World Cup Games on FOX Network
Beyond today's opening match, FOX will be the primary home for the tournament's biggest fixtures. Here are a few other upcoming group-stage matches scheduled for the network:
Date
Matchup
Group
Kick-off Time (ET)
Jun 11
Mexico vs. South Africa
Group A
3:00 PM
Jun 12
Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group B
3:00 PM
Jun 12
USA vs. Paraguay
Group D
9:00 PM
Jun 13
Qatar vs. Switzerland
Group B
3:00 PM
Jun 13
Brazil vs. Morocco
Group C
6:00 PM
Jun 14
Germany vs. Curaçao
Group E
1:00 PM
Jun 14
Netherlands vs. Japan
Group F
4:00 PM
Jun 15
Spain vs. Cape Verde
Group H
12:00 PM
Jun 15
Belgium vs. Egypt
Group G
3:00 PM
Jun 16
France vs. Senegal
Group I
3:00 PM
Jun 16
Iraq vs. Norway
Group I
6:00 PM
Jun 16
Argentina vs. Algeria
Group J
9:00 PM
Live TV Streaming Options
If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you have several premium alternatives:
- Fubo: This is the top choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every market, and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch Mexico vs. South Africa without any upfront commitment.
- DirecTV Stream: This service offers comprehensive coverage of local networks, including FOX, making it a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in high definition.
- Fox One: You can also access live coverage directly through Fox's internal digital platforms, such as Fox One and the Fox Sports app, by logging in with valid television provider credentials.
How to Watch with an OTT/OTA Antenna
Because the game is airing on the main FOX broadcast network rather than a cable-restricted channel like FS1, you can watch it completely free using a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna. Simply plug the antenna into your TV, run a quick channel scan, and tune into your local affiliate.
Local broadcast channel numbers map directly to major satellite and cable providers. Here is where you can usually find FOX in major cities across America:
City
OTA Channel
DirecTV
Verizon Fios / Cox
New York
Channel 5
Channel 5
Channel 5 (Verizon)
Los Angeles
Channel 11
Channel 11
Channel 11 (Cox)
Chicago
Channel 32
Channel 32
Channel 12 (Verizon)
Dallas
Channel 4
Channel 4
Channel 4 (Cox)