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Neil Bennett

FOX or FS1? What TV channel is Mexico vs South Africa on in the USA today?

TV Guide & Streaming
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup

The wait is over! The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off today as tournament co-host Mexico takes on South Africa in a massive opening-day showdown.

Match Detail

Information

Game

Mexico vs. South Africa

Kick-Off

3:00 PM ET

Stadium / City

Estadio Azteca / Mexico City

TV Channel

FOX (English) / Telemundo (Spanish)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here! Tournament co-hosts Mexico face off against South Africa in a highly anticipated opening match. For soccer fans tuning in from the United States, knowing exactly where to find the broadcast is crucial so you don’t miss a single second of the action.

The match will be broadcast live on the main FOX network. If you want to get your digital setup ready ahead of the opening whistle, you can seamlessly learn how to watch the live stream FOX channel to ensure your connection is stable and ready to go.

Watch the FOX Network on Fubo today!Start free trial

Upcoming World Cup Games on FOX Network

Beyond today's opening match, FOX will be the primary home for the tournament's biggest fixtures. Here are a few other upcoming group-stage matches scheduled for the network:

Date

Matchup

Group

Kick-off Time (ET)

Jun 11

Mexico vs. South Africa

Group A

3:00 PM

Jun 12

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B

3:00 PM

Jun 12

USA vs. Paraguay

Group D

9:00 PM

Jun 13

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Group B

3:00 PM

Jun 13

Brazil vs. Morocco

Group C

6:00 PM

Jun 14

Germany vs. Curaçao

Group E

1:00 PM

Jun 14

Netherlands vs. Japan

Group F

4:00 PM

Jun 15

Spain vs. Cape Verde

Group H

12:00 PM

Jun 15

Belgium vs. Egypt

Group G

3:00 PM

Jun 16

France vs. Senegal

Group I

3:00 PM

Jun 16

Iraq vs. Norway

Group I

6:00 PM

Jun 16

Argentina vs. Algeria

Group J

9:00 PM

Live TV Streaming Options

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you have several premium alternatives:

  • Fubo: This is the top choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every market, and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch Mexico vs. South Africa without any upfront commitment.
  • DirecTV Stream: This service offers comprehensive coverage of local networks, including FOX, making it a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in high definition.
  • Fox One: You can also access live coverage directly through Fox's internal digital platforms, such as Fox One and the Fox Sports app, by logging in with valid television provider credentials.
Watch the FOX Network on Fubo today!Start free trial

How to Watch with an OTT/OTA Antenna

Because the game is airing on the main FOX broadcast network rather than a cable-restricted channel like FS1, you can watch it completely free using a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna. Simply plug the antenna into your TV, run a quick channel scan, and tune into your local affiliate.

Local broadcast channel numbers map directly to major satellite and cable providers. Here is where you can usually find FOX in major cities across America:

City

OTA Channel

DirecTV

Verizon Fios / Cox

New York

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5 (Verizon)

Los Angeles

Channel 11

Channel 11

Channel 11 (Cox)

Chicago

Channel 32

Channel 32

Channel 12 (Verizon)

Dallas

Channel 4

Channel 4

Channel 4 (Cox)

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