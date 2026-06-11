FOX or FS1? What TV channel is Mexico vs South Africa on in the USA today?

Match Detail Information Game Mexico vs. South Africa Kick-Off 3:00 PM ET Stadium / City Estadio Azteca / Mexico City TV Channel FOX (English) / Telemundo (Spanish)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here! Tournament co-hosts Mexico face off against South Africa in a highly anticipated opening match. For soccer fans tuning in from the United States, knowing exactly where to find the broadcast is crucial so you don’t miss a single second of the action.

The match will be broadcast live on the main FOX network. If you want to get your digital setup ready ahead of the opening whistle, you can seamlessly learn how to watch the live stream FOX channel to ensure your connection is stable and ready to go.

Upcoming World Cup Games on FOX Network

Beyond today's opening match, FOX will be the primary home for the tournament's biggest fixtures. Here are a few other upcoming group-stage matches scheduled for the network:

Date Matchup Group Kick-off Time (ET) Jun 11 Mexico vs. South Africa Group A 3:00 PM Jun 12 Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Group B 3:00 PM Jun 12 USA vs. Paraguay Group D 9:00 PM Jun 13 Qatar vs. Switzerland Group B 3:00 PM Jun 13 Brazil vs. Morocco Group C 6:00 PM Jun 14 Germany vs. Curaçao Group E 1:00 PM Jun 14 Netherlands vs. Japan Group F 4:00 PM Jun 15 Spain vs. Cape Verde Group H 12:00 PM Jun 15 Belgium vs. Egypt Group G 3:00 PM Jun 16 France vs. Senegal Group I 3:00 PM Jun 16 Iraq vs. Norway Group I 6:00 PM Jun 16 Argentina vs. Algeria Group J 9:00 PM

Live TV Streaming Options

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you have several premium alternatives:

Fubo : This is the top choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every market, and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch Mexico vs. South Africa without any upfront commitment.

DirecTV Stream : This service offers comprehensive coverage of local networks, including FOX, making it a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in high definition.

Fox One: You can also access live coverage directly through Fox's internal digital platforms, such as Fox One and the Fox Sports app, by logging in with valid television provider credentials.

How to Watch with an OTT/OTA Antenna

Because the game is airing on the main FOX broadcast network rather than a cable-restricted channel like FS1, you can watch it completely free using a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna. Simply plug the antenna into your TV, run a quick channel scan, and tune into your local affiliate.

Local broadcast channel numbers map directly to major satellite and cable providers. Here is where you can usually find FOX in major cities across America: