How to watch Florida vs Tennessee NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A trip to the College Football Playoff is no longer within reach for No. 20 Tennessee, but the Volunteers still have plenty to play for as they head into a two-game season finale against rivalry foes.

The run begins Saturday at Florida, where Tennessee will aim for its first road victory over the Gators since 2003. They travel to take on a struggling Florida squad that has no postseason hopes this year.

For the Gators (3-7), facing Tennessee kicks off a pair of home rivalry matchups to close the season. With Tennessee this week and Florida State next, UF has a chance to end a disappointing year on a high note and restore some pride.

This matchup also carries a revenge factor for Florida after last year's heartbreaker. Tennessee's 23-17 overtime win in 2024 snapped a five-game losing streak to the Gators and set the Volunteers on a path toward the College Football Playoff. Both teams will be motivated to write a strong ending to their respective seasons.

Florida vs Tennessee NCAAF game

Florida vs Tennessee: Date and kick-off time

The Gators will take on the Vols in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Location Gainesville, FL

How to watch Florida vs Tennessee on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock, Fubo

Florida vs Tennessee news & key players

Florida Gators team news

For Florida, quarterback DJ Lagway has yet to live up to expectations, though he occasionally flashes his potential. The 6ft3in, 245-pound sophomore has thrown for 1,980 yards with a 12-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio and completes 63.2 percent of his passes. He has also added 97 rushing yards. Running back Jadan Baugh has been a bright spot, rushing for 808 yards and six touchdowns, including a standout 150-yard performance against Mississippi State.

The Gators' passing game has leaned on 5ft11in freshman Vernell Brown III, who has 33 catches for 473 yards but is still chasing his first career touchdown. Florida's defense has recorded 21 sacks, led by edge rusher Kamran James with 3.5, and nine interceptions, with Jordan Castle picking off two passes.

Key injury for Florida includes edge rusher George Gumbs Jr., who is out after recording 2.5 sacks and 31 tackles this season.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Last week against New Mexico State, Joey Aguilar threw for 204 yards and a touchdown as Tennessee cruised to a blowout win. The 6ft3in senior has been the Volunteers' starter all season and brought big-time experience after transferring from Appalachian State, where he posted over 3,000 passing yards in each of the last two seasons. This year, Aguilar has thrown for 2,941 yards with a 22-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio, completing 66.3 percent of his passes. While he is mobile when needed, he has only added 119 rushing yards on the season.

Tennessee's ground game has been led by sophomore DeSean Bishop, who has piled up 770 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. His best performance came against Arkansas, rushing for 146 yards and a score. The Volunteers also have plenty of weapons in the passing game, with three wide receivers exceeding 650 yards this year. The top target is 6ft5in junior Chris Brazzell II, who has 873 yards on 52 catches with eight touchdowns. Defensively, Tennessee has pressured opposing quarterbacks with 33 sacks, led by defensive lineman Dominic Bailey with 5.5, and has picked off eight passes, with Ty Redmond leading the team with two interceptions.

Key injuries for Tennessee include tight end Miles Kitselman, who is out after recording 25 catches for 250 yards, and running back Peyton Lewis, listed as questionable with 290 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.