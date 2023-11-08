Flamengo vs Palmeiras: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two of the most powerful squads in Brazil go head-to-head on Wednesday night as Flamengo face runners-up Palmeiras in matchday 33 of the Brasileirão.

The ‘Flu’ are having quite an underwhelming campaign by their high standards. Despite the fact that they are in a state of upheaval and lack a clear style of play, the hosts have reached the business end of the season still within a chance of winning the title, currently trailing leaders Botafogo by six points with a game in hand.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side come into this on the back of a much-needed but impressive 2-0 defeat of Fortaleza in their most recent league outing. They now face a Palmeiras side who edged past Athletico Paranaense 1-0 over the weekend.

Following their Copa Libertadores semi-final exit, Verdão have stormed back in the Brasileirão when it looked like Botafogo would run away with the league title. Currently riding a spectacular five-game winning streak, Palmeiras are now level on points with Fogo at 59, but trail on goal difference with a game in hand.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Palmeiras kick-off time

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã)

The Brasileiro game between Flamengo and Palmeiras will take place on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho, famously known as the Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT in the United States (US).

How to watch Flamengo vs Palmeiras online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo will be without the services of star striker Gabriel Barbosa (thigh), centre-back David Luiz (sprained ankle), and defender Wesley Franca (stomach ache) due to respective injury problems and aren't expected to be back until after the November international break. Defensive midfielder Allan (ankle), meanwhile, is out for the season.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Wesley, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Hugo; Araujo, Ribeiro, Henrique; Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wallace, Santos, Souza, Cunha Defenders: Alves, Furtado, Barone, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Sales Midfielders: Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Evertton, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras have no fresh injury concerns from the weekend, but attacking midfielder Dudu will not be available after getting surgery to repair his ACL, while Gabriel Menino is out as well after breaking his ankle back in mid-October.

Real Madrid-bound striker prodigy Endrick has been in fine form for Palmeiras in recent weeks and has scored three goals in his last two Serie A games. The 17-year-old has also been called up to the Brazil men's national team for this month's two World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Rocha, Luan, K. Naves; Mayke, Rios, Ze Rafael, Piquerez; Veiga; Endrick, Lopes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaique, Lomba, Oliveira, Weverton Defenders: Gómez, Gilberto, Custódio, Felipe, Kauã, Benedetti, Rocha, Murilo, Nunes, Mayke, Vareta, Garcia, Vanderlan, Luan, Michel, Piquerez Midfielders: Azevedo, Naves, Rios, Atuesta, Edney, Veiga, López, Jaílson, Silva, Jhon, Fabinho, Rafael, André, Thalys Forwards: Endrick, Lopes, Santos, Rony, Daniel, Kevin, Guilherme, Artur, Gabriel, Fillipi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9/7/23 Palmeiras 1-1 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 29/1/23 Palmeiras 4-3 Flamengo Supercopa do Brasil 22/8/22 Palmeiras 1-1 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 21/4/22 Flamengo 0-0 Palmeiras Brazil Serie A 28/11/21 Palmeiras 2-1 Flamengo Copa Libertadores

