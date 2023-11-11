Flamengo vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo are in desperate need of a victory against cross-town rivals Fluminense in the latest installment of Flu-Fla derby at the Maracana on Sunday.

Despite not being at their best this season, the Mengao have placed themselves right in the title race with back-to-back wins in the Brasileirão, with the most recent coming in a 3-0 success against fellow title contenders Palmeiras earlier in the week.

The hosts currently sit fifth in the Brazil Serie A table with 56 points after 32 rounds, just three points adrift of league leader Botafogo, who recently lost 4-3 to Gremio. Can they continue their winning run to put further pressure on the Fogo?

However, standing in their way is their greatest rivals, Fluminense, who enter this game on the back of an emphatic continental triumph at the Maracana last Saturday as they beat Argentina's Boca Juniors 2-1 in extra time to win their maiden Copa Libertadores trophy.

Continental success aside, Fernando Diniz's side are in poor form domestically, having won just one of their last eight Serie A fixtures, losing five of those matches, while they played out a damp scoreless draw against Internacional in midweek.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Fluminense kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho

Flamengo and Fluminense will go head-to-head in a Brazilian Serie A clash on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho, famously known as the Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT for fans in the United States (US).



How to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on Paramount+, Fanatiz, ViX+ in the United States (US). Alternatively, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo centre-backs David Luiz (sprained ankle), Gabriel Noga (knee), and Wesley Franca (stomach ache) are expected to continue to be absent from the matchday squad due to respective injury concerns. Mengao boss Tite will hope to have star striker Gabriel Barbosa to call upon this weekend after he made a cameo appearance in midweek. Even so, Pedro will have earned the right to keep his place after his brace against Palmeiras.

Flamengo predicted XI: Rossi; Wesley, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Hugo; Araujo, Ribeiro, Henrique; Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wallace, Rossi, Santos, Souza, Cunha, Kaua Santos Defenders: Alves, Furtado, Barone, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Noga, D. Luiz, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Varela, Wesley, Sales Midfielders: Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Evertton, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz

Fluminense team news

With the entire team and fans in celebratory mood following their Copa Libertadores success last weekend, Flu played a second-string side against Internacional last time out.

Expect the big hitters to return for the derby clash here. Copa Libertadores hero John Kennedy and German Cano will lead the line. Wingers Nathan and Henrique offer attacking threat from wide areas, while Paulo Ganso will also support in the final third from a central attacking-midfield role.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Marlon, Marcelo; Andre; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano, Kennedy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rangel, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Nino, Marlon, Manoel, Melo, Braz, Marcelo, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier Midfielders: Andre, Vinicius, Santos, Martinelli, Daniel, Arias, Fernandez, Lima, Ganso Forwards: Keno, Giovanni, Gonzalez, Kennedy, Cano, Lele, Elias

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/7/23 Fluminense 0-0 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 2/6/23 Flamengo 2-0 Fluminense Copa do Brasil 17/5/23 Fluminense 0-0 Flamengo Copa do Brasil 19/9/22 Flamengo 1-2 Fluminense Brazil Serie A 30/5/22 Fluminense 1-2 Flamengo Brazil Serie A

