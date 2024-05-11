Flamengo vs Corinthians: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Sunday's Brazilian Serie A action sees Flamengo doing battle with Corinthians at the Maracana.
At a time when the hosts occupy seventh position in the standings after a three-game winless streak (2D, 1L), the visitors come into this game occupying 13th place, having recorded only one win from five league games so far this season.

Flamengo vs Corinthians kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, May 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Maracanã
The Brazilian Serie A match between Flamengo and Sao Paulo will be played at the Maracana on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Flamengo vs Corinthians online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Premiere in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Flamengo team news
Gabriel Barbosa is serving a two-year ban for failing to comply with a doping test. Aside from that, Giorgian de Arrascaeta (thigh) and Erick Pulgar (sprained ankle) are the only expected absentees for the hosts ahead of the visit of Corinthians.
Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Ortiz, Pereira, Ayrton; I. Jesus, Allan; Gerson, De La Cruz, Henrique; Pedro
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rossi, Cunha
|Defenders:
|Ortiz, Pereira, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, Vina, Wesley, Varela
|Midfielders:
|Allan, Pulgar, Jesus, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Hugo, Lorran, Goncalves
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Henrique, Araujo
Corinthians team news
Raniele is on the naughty step for one more game after his recent sending-off, while Matheus França (sprained ankle), Matheus Araujo (broken hand), Pedro Henrique (thigh), Maycon (ACL), Gabriel Moscardo (foot), Ruan Oliveira (ACL) and Diego Palacios (knee) are all injury absentees for the visitors.
Corinthians possible XI: Miguel; Caca, Torres, Fagner, Farias; Garro, Raniele; Bidon, Wesley, Romero; Mosquito
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cássio, Miguel, Donelli
|Defenders:
|Fagner, Matheuzinho, Torres, Henrique, Palacios, Bidú, Caetano, Gustavo, Hugo, Mana, Cacá, Pedro, Pellegrin
|Midfielders:
|Garro, Paulinho, Moscardo, Coronado, Wesley, Vera, Raniele, Maycon, Biro, Henrique, Araújo, Bidon, Oliveira, Meer, Gustavo, Kauã
|Forwards:
|Alberto, Romero, Raul, Silva, Giovane, Sousa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Result
|08/10/23
|Corinthians 1-1 Flamengo
|Brasileirao Serie A
|22/05/23
|Flamengo 1-0 Corinthians
|Brasileirao Serie A
|03/11/22
|Flamengo 1-2 Corinthians
|Brasileirao Serie A
|20/10/22
|Flamengo 1-1 Corinthians
|Copa do Brasil
|13/10/22
|Corinthians 0-0 Flamengo
|Copa do Brasil