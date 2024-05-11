Flamengo vs Corinthians: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Brazil Serie A game between Flamengo and Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's Brazilian Serie A action sees Flamengo doing battle with Corinthians at the Maracana.

At a time when the hosts occupy seventh position in the standings after a three-game winless streak (2D, 1L), the visitors come into this game occupying 13th place, having recorded only one win from five league games so far this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Corinthians kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Maracanã

The Brazilian Serie A match between Flamengo and Corinthians will be played at the Maracana on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Flamengo vs Corinthians online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premiere in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Gabriel Barbosa is serving a two-year ban for failing to comply with a doping test. Aside from that, Giorgian de Arrascaeta (thigh) and Erick Pulgar (sprained ankle) are the only expected absentees for the hosts ahead of the visit of Corinthians.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Ortiz, Pereira, Ayrton; I. Jesus, Allan; Gerson, De La Cruz, Henrique; Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, Vina, Wesley, Varela Midfielders: Allan, Pulgar, Jesus, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Hugo, Lorran, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Henrique, Araujo

Corinthians team news

Raniele is on the naughty step for one more game after his recent sending-off, while Matheus França (sprained ankle), Matheus Araujo (broken hand), Pedro Henrique (thigh), Maycon (ACL), Gabriel Moscardo (foot), Ruan Oliveira (ACL) and Diego Palacios (knee) are all injury absentees for the visitors.

Corinthians possible XI: Miguel; Caca, Torres, Fagner, Farias; Garro, Raniele; Bidon, Wesley, Romero; Mosquito

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cássio, Miguel, Donelli Defenders: Fagner, Matheuzinho, Torres, Henrique, Palacios, Bidú, Caetano, Gustavo, Hugo, Mana, Cacá, Pedro, Pellegrin Midfielders: Garro, Paulinho, Moscardo, Coronado, Wesley, Vera, Raniele, Maycon, Biro, Henrique, Araújo, Bidon, Oliveira, Meer, Gustavo, Kauã Forwards: Alberto, Romero, Raul, Silva, Giovane, Sousa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Result 08/10/23 Corinthians 1-1 Flamengo Brasileirao Serie A 22/05/23 Flamengo 1-0 Corinthians Brasileirao Serie A 03/11/22 Flamengo 1-2 Corinthians Brasileirao Serie A 20/10/22 Flamengo 1-1 Corinthians Copa do Brasil 13/10/22 Corinthians 0-0 Flamengo Copa do Brasil

