+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Artemio Franchi, Firenze
team-logo
Stream live on Paramount+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AFiorentinaGenoaFiorentina vs Genoa

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Top-four hopefuls Fiorentina will welcome Genoa to Stadio Artemio Franchi for a Serie A contest on Sunday.

Both sides are coming off wins, as the Viola snapped a seven-game winless run in all competitions with a 2-1 win at Lazio while Genoa looks for consistency in results following a 2-0 victory over Monza.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
CBS Sports Golazo NetworkWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Genoa will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Fiorentina vs Genoa kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Genoa will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, January 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina vs Genoa Probable lineups

FiorentinaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestGEN
43
D. De Gea
21
R. Gosens
5
M. Pongracic
6
L. Ranieri
2
Dodo
9
L. Beltran
10
A. Gudmundsson
8
R. Mandragora
90
M. Folorunsho
7
R. Sottil
20
M. Kean
1
N. Leali
22
J. Vasquez
3
A. Caricol
4
K. De Winter
20
S. Sabelli
47
M. Badelj
2
M. Thorsby
32
M. Frendrup
23
F. Miretti
19
A. Pinamonti
59
A. Zanoli

4-3-3

GENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Raffaele Palladino

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Patrick Vieira

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fiorentina team news

Midfielder Yacine Adli will be suspended after being sent off in the Lazio win, with Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino also facing a touchline ban.

New signing Pablo Mari is unlikely to be handed a start due to a groin issue. Andrea Colpani and Danilo Cataldi may also be unavailable for selection on account of their own concerns.

Albert Gudmundsson will start just behind centre-forward Moise Kean.

Genoa team news

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira could persist with Andrea Pinamonti ahead of Mario Balotelli up front, with Balotelli on the verge of an exit.

Meanwhile, the club has roped in Jean Onana, Mikael Egill Ellertsson and Sebastian Otoa.

Junior Messias and Milan Badelj are in contention after recovering from injuries, but Ruslan Malinovskyi and Mattia Bani remain sidelined through injuries.

Form

FIO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

GEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

FIO

Last 5 matches

GEN

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement