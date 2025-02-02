How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Top-four hopefuls Fiorentina will welcome Genoa to Stadio Artemio Franchi for a Serie A contest on Sunday.

Both sides are coming off wins, as the Viola snapped a seven-game winless run in all competitions with a 2-1 win at Lazio while Genoa looks for consistency in results following a 2-0 victory over Monza.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Genoa will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Fiorentina vs Genoa kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Genoa will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, January 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Midfielder Yacine Adli will be suspended after being sent off in the Lazio win, with Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino also facing a touchline ban.

New signing Pablo Mari is unlikely to be handed a start due to a groin issue. Andrea Colpani and Danilo Cataldi may also be unavailable for selection on account of their own concerns.

Albert Gudmundsson will start just behind centre-forward Moise Kean.

Genoa team news

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira could persist with Andrea Pinamonti ahead of Mario Balotelli up front, with Balotelli on the verge of an exit.

Meanwhile, the club has roped in Jean Onana, Mikael Egill Ellertsson and Sebastian Otoa.

Junior Messias and Milan Badelj are in contention after recovering from injuries, but Ruslan Malinovskyi and Mattia Bani remain sidelined through injuries.

