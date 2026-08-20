How to get FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup returns to Germany for the first time since 1998, with Berlin hosting the 20th edition of the tournament from 4 to 13 September 2026.

GOAL has everything fans need to plan their trip to Berlin, including the full game schedule, where tickets are being sold, the current price range, and how to grab the cheapest seats before they disappear.

When is the Women's Basketball World Cup?

Sixteen national teams, up from 12 at the last edition in Sydney, will battle across four groups for the sport's biggest prize, with every game played across two Berlin venues, the Berlin Arena and the Max-Schmeling-Halle. It is the biggest women's basketball event ever staged on German soil, and demand for tickets has been building steadily since the schedule and full team line-up were confirmed earlier this year.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Fri 4 Sep, 11:30 Australia v Puerto Rico (Group C) Berlin Tickets Fri 4 Sep, 11:30 Japan v Mali (Group A) Berlin Tickets Fri 4 Sep, 14:15 USA v China (Group D) Berlin Tickets Fri 4 Sep, 14:30 Korea v Nigeria (Group B) Berlin Tickets Fri 4 Sep, 17:30 Belgium v Türkiye (Group C) Berlin Tickets Fri 4 Sep, 17:45 Spain v Germany (Group A) Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Fri 4 Sep, 20:15 Czechia v Italy (Group D) Berlin Tickets Fri 4 Sep, 21:00 Hungary v France (Group B) Berlin Tickets Sat 5 Sep, 11:30 Mali v Spain (Group A) Berlin Tickets Sat 5 Sep, 14:15 Nigeria v Hungary (Group B) Berlin Tickets Sat 5 Sep, 18:00 Germany v Japan (Group A) Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin Tickets Sat 5 Sep, 20:45 France v Korea (Group B) Berlin Tickets Sun 6 Sep, 11:30 Türkiye v Australia (Group C) Berlin Tickets Sun 6 Sep, 14:30 China v Czechia (Group D) Berlin Tickets Sun 6 Sep, 17:45 Puerto Rico v Belgium (Group C) Berlin Tickets Sun 6 Sep, 20:45 Italy v USA (Group D) Berlin Tickets Mon 7 Sep, 11:30 Puerto Rico v Türkiye (Group C) Berlin Tickets Mon 7 Sep, 11:30 Belgium v Australia (Group C) Berlin Tickets Mon 7 Sep, 14:30 Nigeria v France (Group B) Berlin Tickets Mon 7 Sep, 14:30 Hungary v Korea (Group B) Berlin Tickets Mon 7 Sep, 17:50 Germany v Mali (Group A) Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Mon 7 Sep, 17:50 Japan v Spain (Group A) Berlin Tickets Mon 7 Sep, 20:45 USA v Czechia (Group D) Berlin Tickets Mon 7 Sep, 20:45 Italy v China (Group D) Berlin Tickets Tue 8 Sep, 17:45 Qualification Round (Round of 16) Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Tue 8 Sep, 20:45 Qualification Round (Round of 16) Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Wed 9 Sep, 17:45 Qualification Round (Round of 16) Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Wed 9 Sep, 20:45 Qualification Round (Round of 16) Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Thu 10 Sep, 11:30 Quarter-Final 1 Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Thu 10 Sep, 14:30 Quarter-Final 2 Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Thu 10 Sep, 17:45 Quarter-Final 3 Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Thu 10 Sep, 20:45 Quarter-Final 4 Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Sat 12 Sep, 16:30 Semi-Final 1 Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Sat 12 Sep, 20:00 Semi-Final 2 Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Sun 13 Sep, 16:30 3rd Place Game Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets Sun 13 Sep, 20:00 Final Berlin Arena, Berlin Tickets

Group matches are split between the Berlin Arena and the Max-Schmeling-Halle, with the exact venue confirmed closer to each matchday. The line-ups for the Qualification Round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final depend on group standings and will be confirmed as the tournament progresses. All times are local to Berlin (CEST) and subject to change.

Where to buy Women's Basketball World Cup tickets?

The most straightforward way to buy Women's Basketball World Cup tickets is through StubHub, with listings for tickets for group stage matches, the Qualification Round, quarter-finals, semi-finals, the third-place game, and the final, all covered by the platform's FanProtect guarantee.

Why StubHub is worth checking first:

Broad availability across every session, including hard-to-find single match tickets for popular fixtures like Germany's group games and the USA's run through the knockout rounds.

A wider net once official allocations sell out, since primary sellers such as Eventim and Ticketonline.de handled the initial Team Ticket and package sales, and those can sell out quickly for the host nation's games and the final weekend.

Easy comparison shopping, since StubHub shows the full price including fees upfront rather than adding charges at checkout.

Official outlets are still worth checking first for face value pricing. Fans can also buy directly through the official FIBA ticketing platform, Eventim, or Berlin's official event calendar at berlin.de, particularly for Team Tickets covering a specific nation's three group games. Once those official allocations are gone, or for last-minute plans, StubHub is the place to turn.

How much are Women's Basketball World Cup tickets?

Ticket prices vary by session, seating, and how close to the tournament it gets:

Cheapest seats: individual group stage tickets currently start from around 30 euros for restricted view or upper tier seating.

Popular fixtures: tickets for Germany's group games and any USA fixture tend to sell for more, often 60 to 120 euros depending on seat location.

Knockout and final weekend: quarter-final tickets and the Final Phase and Final Weekend packages command the highest prices, with resale listings for the final climbing well past 150 euros for the best seats.

Presale and general sale: the first tickets to go on sale were the Final Phase and Final Weekend packages, available from 1 October 2025, covering everything from the quarter-finals through to the final. Individual match tickets and Team Tickets, covering all three group games for a single nation, went on general sale on 20 May 2026 through official outlets. Since then, resale marketplaces such as StubHub have carried listings for fans who want more flexibility on seat choice or missed the initial sale.

Everything you need to know about the Women's Basketball World Cup

First held in 1953, the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is the sport's oldest and most prestigious international competition, staged every four years and sanctioned by FIBA. The 2026 edition in Berlin marks Germany's second time hosting, after the country previously staged the event in 1998, and it returns the tournament to a 16-team field for the first time since 2018, up from the reduced 12-team format used in Sydney four years ago.

The format sees the 16 teams split into four groups of four, playing a round robin among themselves. The winner of each group advances directly to the quarter-finals, while the second- and third-placed teams from each group progress into a Qualification Round, a knockout crossover that decides the remaining quarter-final spots. From there, it is straight knockout basketball through to the final on 13 September.

The United States head into the tournament as defending champions, having beaten China 83 to 61 in the 2022 final in Sydney, and they remain the team to beat behind a roster stacked with WNBA talent. Germany's own rise has been rapid, built on Olympic qualification in 2024, a 3x3 Olympic gold medal, and a historic fifth-place finish at EuroBasket Women 2025, giving their sessions in Berlin an extra layer of atmosphere as the co-hosts chase a first World Cup knockout stage run on home soil.

Everything you need to know about the Berlin Arena

Located between Ostbahnhof and the Warschauer Bridge in Friedrichshain, the Berlin Arena, also known as the Uber Arena, is one of the most modern multi-purpose venues in Europe, holding up to 17,000 for concerts and a reduced capacity of around 14,000 for basketball. It stages every game of the knockout stage at this World Cup, plus a share of the group phase, and previously hosted the finals of EuroBasket 2022 and three EuroLeague Final Fours, so it is well used to major basketball occasions.

The arena sits directly on the banks of the Spree, within easy walking distance of Warschauer Straße station, which connects to the U-Bahn, S-Bahn and tram network, making it simple to reach from anywhere in Berlin without a car. Inside, the bowl offers everything from affordable upper-tier seating to premium floor-level and hospitality boxes, so fans on any budget can find a way in. Anyone travelling into Berlin specifically for the tournament should book accommodation in Friedrichshain or central Berlin well ahead of the group stage, since hotel availability tightens considerably around the final weekend.