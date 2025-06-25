How to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Fever will host the Los Angeles Sparks to start the thrilling WNBA game on June 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Fever are displaying offensive firepower after defeating the Seattle Storm 94-86. They are averaging 83.2 points per game, which is fourth in the league, while keeping opponents to 78.8 points, which is seventh-best.

The Sparks, on the other hand, have been having trouble defensively, allowing 87.3 points per game, which is 11th, and most recently lost 86-97 to the Chicago Sky.

Indiana has a tiny advantage in rebounding, and both teams shoot well—the Fever at 45.7% and the Sparks at 43.4%.

Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Fever will take on the Los Angeles Sparks in an epic WNBA game on June 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date June 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Indiana Fever team news

Caitlin Clark is shooting 40.6% from the field and an amazing 81.6% from the free-throw line, scoring 19.8 points on average per game.

Aliyah Boston leads the squad in rebounding, averaging 8.2 boards per game, with 2.5 offensive and 5.8 defensive.

Indiana Fever injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, DeWanna Bonner Personal Out

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum averages 20.4 points per game, with a 38.1% field goal percentage and an impressive 90.4% from the free throw line.

Azura Stevens averages 8.7 rebounds per game, which includes 6.7 defensive and 1.9 offensive rebounds.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cameron Brink Knee injury Out G, Rae Burrell Leg injury Out

Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Sparks lead the Indiana Fever 3-2 in their past five encounters, although the Fever have won two of their last three matches, including a resounding 96-86 victory on September 5, 2024. Prior to this, the Sparks had won three, including a commanding 81-68 triumph in July 2023. But now that the Fever's attack has improved so much in recent games, it appears that the tide is turning in Indiana's favor. The Fever seems better positioned to dominate the forthcoming encounter given their most recent victory and improved overall statistics this season, but the Sparks' prior performance indicates that it might still be a close game.

Date Results Sep 05, 2024 Fever 96-86 Sparks May 29, 2024 Sparks 88-82 Fever May 25, 2024 Fever 78-3 Sparks Aug 09, 2023 Sparks 87-80 Fever Jul 28, 2023 Sparks 81-68 Fever

