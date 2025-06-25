How to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Fever will host the Los Angeles Sparks to start the thrilling WNBA game on June 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Fever are displaying offensive firepower after defeating the Seattle Storm 94-86. They are averaging 83.2 points per game, which is fourth in the league, while keeping opponents to 78.8 points, which is seventh-best.
The Sparks, on the other hand, have been having trouble defensively, allowing 87.3 points per game, which is 11th, and most recently lost 86-97 to the Chicago Sky.
Indiana has a tiny advantage in rebounding, and both teams shoot well—the Fever at 45.7% and the Sparks at 43.4%.
Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time
The Indiana Fever will take on the Los Angeles Sparks in an epic WNBA game on June 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
|Date
|June 26, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Location
|Indianapolis, Indiana
How to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks live on:
- Streaming service: Amazon Prime US
Indiana Fever team news
Caitlin Clark is shooting 40.6% from the field and an amazing 81.6% from the free-throw line, scoring 19.8 points on average per game.
Aliyah Boston leads the squad in rebounding, averaging 8.2 boards per game, with 2.5 offensive and 5.8 defensive.
Indiana Fever injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|F, DeWanna Bonner
|Personal
|Out
Los Angeles Sparks team news
Kelsey Plum averages 20.4 points per game, with a 38.1% field goal percentage and an impressive 90.4% from the free throw line.
Azura Stevens averages 8.7 rebounds per game, which includes 6.7 defensive and 1.9 offensive rebounds.
Los Angeles Sparks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|F, Cameron Brink
|Knee injury
|Out
|G, Rae Burrell
|Leg injury
|Out
Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record
The Los Angeles Sparks lead the Indiana Fever 3-2 in their past five encounters, although the Fever have won two of their last three matches, including a resounding 96-86 victory on September 5, 2024. Prior to this, the Sparks had won three, including a commanding 81-68 triumph in July 2023. But now that the Fever's attack has improved so much in recent games, it appears that the tide is turning in Indiana's favor. The Fever seems better positioned to dominate the forthcoming encounter given their most recent victory and improved overall statistics this season, but the Sparks' prior performance indicates that it might still be a close game.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 05, 2024
|Fever 96-86 Sparks
|May 29, 2024
|Sparks 88-82 Fever
|May 25, 2024
|Fever 78-3 Sparks
|Aug 09, 2023
|Sparks 87-80 Fever
|Jul 28, 2023
|Sparks 81-68 Fever