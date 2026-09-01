How to buy Fenerbahçe 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Süper Lig news and more

Despite topping the Turkish league standings on a record-breaking 28 occasions, Istanbul-based Fenerbahce have suffered from a severe case of seconditis of late, finishing runners-up in each of the past five seasons, and they've lost out to Galatasaray in four straight Süper Lig campaigns.

Can they finally break their city rival's stranglehold? You can be part of the fervent Fener flock by booking match tickets today.

As one of Turkiye's most successful, wealthy, and widely supported multi-sport clubs, Fenerbahce have a huge global fan base, boasting an estimated 25-35 million supporters worldwide. One of the main reasons why football fans love watching the Istanbul giants in action is because games at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium offer electrifying, high-voltage matchday atmospheres.

With a whole host of new big-name arrivals, such as Vedat Muriqi, Mason Greenwood, Sidiki Cherif, Nathan Ake and Romelu Lukaku, it promises to be a season to remember for Fenerbahce. Let GOAL give you the full lowdown on how to secure seats, how much they cost, and much more.

Upcoming Fenerbahçe fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (8pm) Süper Lig: Fenerbahçe vs Beşiktaş Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Thu, Sep 10 (7.45pm) UCL: Fenerbahçe vs Roma Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Mon, Sep 14 (8pm) Süper Lig: Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe Gaziantep Stadium (Gaziantep) Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (5pm) Süper Lig: Fenerbahçe vs Eyüpspor Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Sun, Oct 11 (6pm) Süper Lig: Rizespor vs Fenerbahçe Çaykur Didi Stadium (Rize) Tickets Wed, Oct 14 (8pm) UCL: Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe Villa Park (Birmingham) Tickets Sun, Oct 18 (6pm) Süper Lig: Fenerbahçe vs Alanyaspor Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Tue, Oct 20 (7.45pm) UCL: Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Prague Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Sun, Oct 25 (6pm) Süper Lig: Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park (Istanbul) Tickets

How to buy Fenerbahçe tickets

You can buy official Fenerbahçe tickets through Passo or via the ticket office at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul. To register on Passo (or the Passo mobile app), which is the official ticketing system for Turkish football. You will need your ID or passport details.

Official tickets usually go on sale 3-5 days before matchday, though high-demand matches can follow different release windows or require club membership priority, so checking announcements early is essential.

In addition, fans can purchase Fenerbahçe match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Fenerbahçe tickets?

Official tickets for Fenerbahçe matches at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul generally range from €30-€100 (approx. 1,200-3,800+ TL) for standard Süper Lig fixtures, depending heavily on the opponent and seating tier.

Fenerbahçe's stadium is divided into several primary seating tiers and blocks:

Behind the Goals / Kale Arkası (North / Migros and Spor Toto/South Stands): These are the passionate, vocal supporter sections (including the core ultras). Tickets range from $30–$50 for regular league matches.

Upper Tiers / Üst Tribün (Maraton Üst and Fenerium Üst): Elevated seats along the sides of the pitch, offering a great viewing perspective. Tickets range from €40-€65.

Lower Tiers / Alt Tribün (Maraton Alt and Fenerium Alt): Premium pitch-level seating along the touchlines, providing close proximity to the players and benches. Tickets range from €70-€100+ for standard games.

VIP and Hospitality Packages: Includes luxury lounge access, catering, and prime central seating. Prices range from €150-€300+.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium

The Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (currently known for sponsorship reasons as the Chobani Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex) is one of the most legendary, intimidating, and historically significant football arenas in Europe. It's often revered by its passionate fanbase as 'The Temple'.

Located in the vibrant Kadıköy district on the Asian side of Istanbul, this 47,430 to 50,530-capacity all-seater arena serves has been the home ground of Turkish multi-sport giant Fenerbahçe, since opening in 1908.

Memorable matches held at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium include the following:

UEFA Cup Final (2009) : The stadium hosted the last UEFA Cup Final, with Shakhtar Donetsk beating Werder Bremen 2-1. Luiz Adriano opened the scoring for Shakhtar, Naldo equalized for Bremen, and Jadson scored the historic extra-time winner in the 97th minute.

The Legendary 6-0 Derby (2002) : In the most famous instalment of the fierce Intercontinental Derby, Fenerbahçe utterly dominated arch-rivals Galatasaray. Despite going down to 10 men, Fenerbahçe scored six unanswered goals, culminating in a final strike by Ümit Özat. The '6-0' scoreline remains a core piece of club folklore.

Şanlı’s Hat-Trick vs Manchester United (2004) : In a glittering Champions League group stage match, cult hero Tuncay Şanlı scored a breathtaking hat-trick, including a spectacular overhead kick, to sink Alex Ferguson's Red Devils.

The Priest's Meadow: Before any concrete structure existed, the land where the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium now stands was known as Papazın Çayırı (The Priest's Meadow). It served as the country's first official football pitch, where the earliest matches of the Istanbul Football League were played.

Fenerbahçe records and statistics

Fenerbahçe (Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü), founded in 1907, is one of the oldest, most successful, and most passionately supported multi-sport clubs in Turkey. The football team has a rich history filled with legendary records and a massive trophy haul.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Turkish League Championships : 28 Titles

Turkish Cup : 7 Titles

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances (official): Müjdat Yetkiner (570), Volkan Demirel (525)

Most Goals: Zeki Rıza Sporel (470), Lefter Küçükandonyadis (423)

The Ultimate Unbeaten Streak

Amazingly, Fenerbahçe won the 1912-13 and 1922-23 Istanbul Football League seasons without conceding a single goal. More recently, the club set a new modern domestic milestone by completing a 32-match unbeaten league run during 2023 and 2024.

What's in a Name?

'Fenerbahçe' literally translates to 'Lighthouse Garden' in Turkish. It is named after the historic lighthouse situated on the Fenerbahçe cape in Istanbul. The club's original colors were yellow and white, matching the daffodils blooming around the lighthouse, before changing to yellow and navy blue in 1910.

The European Night Against Bordeaux

Fenerbahçe famously shocked French champions Bordeaux by eliminating them in the first round of the European Cup in 1985. At the time, this was a massive upset that altered the perception of Turkish football across Europe.



