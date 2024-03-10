FC Cincinnati vs DC United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will take on DC United at TQL Stadium on Sunday, as both Eastern Conference sides look to protect their unbeaten start to the 2024 MLS season.

So far this season, the Orange and Blue has played out a draw and a win, the latter coming against the Chicago Fire (2-1) last Saturday. Cincinnati are also coming off a 1-0 first-leg defeat in the CONCACAF Champions League against Monterrey on Thursday night.

DC United, meanwhile, scored twice in the final 18 minutes to earn a vital 2-2 draw against the Portland Timbers last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs DC United kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati and DC United cross swords at the TQL Stadium on Sunday, March 10, 2024, with both sides scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The match between FC Cincinnati and DC United will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Kipp Keller will be doubtful for Sunday's game for Cincinnati due to the concussion protocol, Alec Kann has a hand injury, while Nick Hagglund (hamstring), Marco Angulo (personal), and Luca Orellano (personal) have all been ruled out for various reasons.

Earlier this week, Cincy traded USMNT full-back DeAndre Yedlin in from Inter Miami for General Allocation Money (GAM) and loaned Alvaro Barreal to Cruzeiro in the Brasileiro Serie A at the start of March.

FC Cincinnati predicted XI: Schulte; Robinson, Miazga, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Orellano; Baird, Boupendza

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Akpunonu, Foster, Halsey, Miazga, Murphy, Powell, Robinson, Yedlin Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Jimenez, Kubo, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Baird, Boupendza, Ordóñez, Santos

DC United team news

Garrison Tubbs and Jacob Murrell will be doubtful for DC United this weekend due to thigh issues, while Tyler Miller has a shoulder problem.

Russell Canouse (ankle) and Steven Birnbaum (knee) will not be available to the Black and Red because of respective injury concerns.

DC United predicted XI: Bono; Herrera, Birnbaum, Canouse, Akinmboni; Dobbelaere, Hopkins, Pirani, Klich, Ku-DiPietro; Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Zamudio, Crockford Defenders: McVey, Bartlett, Birnbaum, Akinmboni, Sargis, Tubbs, Herrera, Antley Midfielders: Peltola, Garay, Klich, Canouse, Dobbelaere, Pirani, Ku-DiPietro Forwards: Murrell, Stroud, Dajome, Fletcher, Santos, Benteke, Hopkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 25/06/23 DC United 3-0 FC Cincinnati USA MLS 07/05/23 FC Cincinnati 2-1 DC United USA MLS 09/10/22 DC United 2-5 FC Cincinnati USA MLS 05/03/22 FC Cincinnati 0-1 DC United USA MLS 26/09/21 DC United 4-2 FC Cincinnati USA MLS

Useful links