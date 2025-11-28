Fatih Karagümrük vs Beşiktaş on beIN Sports Connect: Livestream, cable TV channels, and start time

This article was originally written and published by Turkish Super Lig correspondent İdil Erin Tetik for GOAL Turkey

In the 14th week of the Super Lig, Beşiktaş visits Fatih Karagümrük, who are at the bottom of the table.

Having drawn with Samsunspor in their last league match, Beşiktaş now trails leaders Galatasaray by 11 points, second-placed Fenerbahçe by 10 points, and third-placed Trabzonspor by 7 points after 13 weeks. With their European cup ambitions already in jeopardy, the Eagles are hoping to catch their breath by winning their remaining four matches before the winter break.

Fatih Karagümrük, who returned with a point from their away match against Eyüpspor following their victory over Konyaspor in the Super Lig, also wants to secure points against Beşiktaş.

How can you watch the Fatih Karagümrük vs. Beşiktaş match live? - TV channels and live streams

Fatih Karagümrük versus Beşiktaş will be broadcast live on beIN Sports Connect in the USA. The channel is available via the streaming services Fubo and Fanatiz.

Fanatiz offers the cheaper monthly streaming subscriptions, with their Front Row Monthly plan priced at $12.99 per month. Fubo, meanwhile, offers a wider and more comprehensive range of channels and also offers free access to new customers with a five day trial.

beIN Sports Connect is not available on Sling TV or DirecTV.

How can you watch it from anywhere using a VPN?

Football fans abroad can use a VPN service to watch the match if they do not have access to Super League broadcasts in their own countries. Reliable VPN services such as NordVPN encrypt your internet connection, allowing you to access broadcast services in different countries. If you are unsure which VPN is the best option, you can check out GOAL'sVPN guide for sports broadcasts.

Fatih Karagümrük vs Beşiktaş kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Vefa Stadium

The match between Fatih Karagümrük and Beşiktaş in the 14th week of the Super League will kick off on Sunday, 30 November 2025, at 20:00.

Team news and line-ups

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Fatih Karagümrük team news

Ahmet Sivri and Sam Larsson are injured at Fatih Karagümrük, while Daniel Johnson, Jure Balkovec and Atakan Çankaya are on yellow card warnings. Having secured only two wins in the league this season, the Karagümrük team will fight to escape the lower ranks and remain in the Super Lig. Fatih Karagümrük has managed just two wins, two draws and nine defeats in 13 league matches this season.

Matias Kranevitter, who scored Fatih Karagümrük's last goal in the Super League, found the net for the second time in his league career since September 2021 (while playing for Monterrey).

Beşiktaş team news

Beşiktaş players Mustafa Hekimoğlu, Rafa Silva and Necip Uysal are injured, while Felix Uduokhai is on the verge of suspension.

Cengiz Ünder, who has been involved in four goals in his last five Super Lig appearances (3 goals & 1 assist), is aiming to match the tally he achieved in his previous 22 matches (5 goals).

The crisis between Rafa Silva, who has played 16 matches for Beşiktaş this season and scored 5 goals with 3 assists, and the technical staff continues. Beşiktaş Head Coach Sergen Yalçın had this to say about the Portuguese player: "Since the day I took over at Beşiktaş, Rafa Silva has expressed a desire to quit football and leave the team. We tried to resolve it, but it didn't work out. This situation is negatively affecting both me and the team." It is rumoured that Rafa Silva could leave Beşiktaş during the winter transfer window.

Form

Beşiktaş (3W 2D), who have recorded one win and one draw in their last five away Super Lig matches, defeated Antalyaspor 3-1 in their last encounter. The Black and Whites have not managed back-to-back away wins since February. Beşiktaş (12), the team that has dropped the most points in Super League matches where they had a scoring advantage this season, failed to win despite taking the lead in their last five matches (3D 2L).

Fatih Karagümrük, who have lost their last four Super League matches against Istanbul teams, are looking to end their longest home losing streak against local rivals.

Head-to-Head Matches

Fatih Karagümrük, who has only managed to win one of the eight Super Lig matches they have hosted against Beşiktaş (1W 6L), secured their sole victory in the only match where they kept a clean sheet, back in September 1961 (1-0).

Beşiktaş, who won their last two Süper Lig matches against Fatih Karagümrük without conceding a goal, failed to secure three consecutive victories by keeping a clean sheet in this rivalry.

Standings

Beşiktaş sits in 7th place in the Super League with 21 points from 13 matches, while Fatih Karagümrük occupies the bottom spot in the league table with 8 points.

