Where to watch and live stream Turkish Super Lig soccer

When you think of soccer in Turkey, you think of electric atmospheres and intense rivalries.

Featuring historic clubs such as Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas, Turkey has produced a number of iconic, world-class talents Metin Oktay through to Hakan Sukur.

With its unique blend of international superstars and unmatched support, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Lig this season.

Turkish Super Lig Streaming Plans & Subscription Costs

The Turkish Süper Lig has evolved into one of the most star-studded leagues outside of Europe's "Top Five," thanks to massive investments from the Istanbul giants—Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş. Following Victor Osimhen’s record-breaking permanent move to Galatasaray in late 2025, the league has seen a surge in US viewership. Because of the high-intensity fan culture and late-afternoon kickoffs in Turkey, matches typically air in the US between 8:00 AM and 1:00 PM ET, making them a staple for weekend morning viewing.

Where to watch Super Lig soccer for free

Turkish Super Lig soccer is available in the USA on beIN Sports.

The channel is available on the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term contract.

Where to watch Super Lig worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Super Lig soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster Turkey Digiturk Play, TOD France beIN Sports LATAM Disney+ International Bet365

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Super Lig game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Where to watch Super Lig with Turkish commentary

Unfortunately there is currently no way to watch Super Lig soccer with Turkish commentary in the USA.

The official broadcaster of the league in the USA is beIN Sport who only offer commentaries in English or, on occasion, Spanish.

One possible way you may wish to explore is accessing Turkish services via a VPN.

