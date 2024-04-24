Everton vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Merseyside derby

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton will take on Liverpool in the much-awaited Merseyside derby in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Liverpool are second in the standings, tied on 74 points with league leaders Arsenal. Following a poor first half of April with three winless games, the Reds have won two games in a row and will be confident of picking up a third in this mid-week fixture.

Everton are have just two wins in their last 13 matches and will have to be at their very best to prevent the visitors from going back home with three points.

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: April 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Goodison Park

The match will be played at Goodison Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, UNIVERSO and Peacock in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton's lineup for the upcoming clash against Liverpool may see Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in contention after a knock that led to his substitution in the previous match.

Manager Sean Dyche expressed optimism about Calvert-Lewin's availability but confirmed that fellow striker Beto will miss out due to a head injury.

In addition to Beto's absence, Everton will also be without Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Lewis Dobbin, and Dele Alli.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gomes, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Young Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, McNeil

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's recent victory over Fulham saw significant changes in the lineup, with the manager utilizing his squad depth due to a quick turnaround.

Klopp mentioned in the pre-match conference about assessing player fitness for the upcoming clash with Everton, hinting at potential lineup adjustments. However, Diogo Jota's absence due to an injury picked up in the previous game is confirmed, sidelining him for two weeks.

Despite this setback, the team has no other fresh injury concerns but remains without Conor Bradley, Thiago Alcantara, Ben Doak, and Joel Matip.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips, Ramsay Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Endo Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 21/10/23 Premier League Liverpool 2 - 0 Everton 14/02/23 Premier League Liverpool 2 - 0 Everton 03/09/22 Premier League Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool 24/04/22 Premier League Liverpool 2 - 0 Everton 02/12/21 Premier League Everton 1 - 4 Liverpool

