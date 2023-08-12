Everton vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everton will take on Fulham in their first Premier League game of the new season at the Goodison Park on Saturday.
The upcoming match is a clash between two teams with contrasting fortunes last season. Everton escaped relegation and finished 17th in the Premier League while Fulham ended the season in 10th place.
Everton will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing season and will be hoping to start the new campaign with a win. Fulham will be looking to make an immediate impact in the Premier League and will be hoping to start with a win against Everton.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Everton vs Fulham kick-off time
|Date:
|August 12, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10am EDT
|Venue:
|Goodison Park
The game between Everton and Fulham will be played at the Goodison Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10am EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Everton vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams
The Everton vs Fulham fixture will be available on Peacock in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the official club channels after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
RELATEDHow to watch Premier League football in the 2023-24 season
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Arnaut Danjuma, who sat out last week's pre-season match due to a minor injury, has returned to training. Dominic Calvert-Lewin may need more game time to reach peak fitness but he is expected to feature.
Aside from the duo, Dwight McNeil's ankle ligament injury will keep him out for weeks and Seamus Coleman's knee rehab and Dele's recovery setback make them unavailable against Fulham.
Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Young; Gueye, Onana, Doucoure; Iwobi, Danjuma, Calvert-Lewin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Lonergan, Virginia
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Young
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, Garner, Gomes, Gbamin
|Forwards:
|Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Maupay, Cannon, Dobbin, Danjuma
Fulham team news
Fulham will be without influential midfielder Joao Palhinha due to a shoulder injury sustained in pre-season.
Mitrovic's absence is expected as he seeks a transfer away from the club and that should open the door for Raul Jimenez to potentially make his debut.
Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Ream, Diop Robinson; Reed, Lukic, Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodák, Leno, Wickens
|Defenders:
|Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Diop, Robinson, Kongolo, Mbabu, Bassey
|Midfielders:
|Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Pereira, Palhinha, Lukic, Francois, Harris, Knockaert
|Forwards:
|Mitrovic, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Vinícius, Muniz, Stansfield, Jiménez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15 April 2023
|Everton 1 - 3 Fulham
|Premier League
|29 October 2022
|Fulham 0 - 0 Everton
|Premier League
|15 February 2021
|Everton 0 - 2 Fulham
|Premier League
|22 November 2020
|Fulham 2 - 3 Everton
|Premier League
|13 April 2019
|Fulham 2 - 0 Everton
|Premier League
Useful links
- Premier League news
- Everton team page
- Fulham team page
- Football on TV in the US
How to watch & live stream soccer
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
Thanks for voting.Results will be shared soon.
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?