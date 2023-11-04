Everton vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following their surprise victory over West Ham United at London Stadium, Everton will aim to keep climbing up the Premier League ladder when they host Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Everton were dubbed as relegation contenders once again after a stuttering start to the season, however five wins across their last seven games in all competitions has sparked a wave of optimism amongst the Toffees’ fanbase, who are clearly relieved to see their team start to pull away from the relegation zone.

Goodison Park was buzzing in midweek as Sean Dyche's side comfortably secured a safe path to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory over Burnley, and they return to league action with a clash against a stuttering Brighton side.

The Seagulls' have continued to play with swagger and exciting brand of football, but their results in the Premier League have been mediocre lately after going four without a victory in the Premier League, which has seen them drop to seventh in the standings.

The visitors dropped points at the Amex Stadium last weekend, as they could only play out a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Everton vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am ET / 8 am PT Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

The Premier League showdown between Everton and Brighton will be played at Goodison Park on Saturday 4th November, with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the United States and you can also follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Toffees' boss Sean Dyche has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's visit of Brighton. They will still be missing three long-term absentees in Dele Alli (groin), Andre Gomes (calf) and captain Seamus Coleman (knee), the latter is set to step up his recovery from a knee injury with minutes for the Under-21s.

Dyche made just two changes to his XI for the midweek cup tie. Talismanic striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was among players taken off during the second half, so he should be fit enough to start here despite the quick turnaround between games.

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Onana, Garner, Danjuma; Beto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Brighton team news

Injuries are starting to pile up for the Seagulls with Julio Enciso (knee), Jakub Moder (knee), Danny Welbeck (toe) and Solly March (knee) all out, while Tariq Lamptey (unspecified) and Pervis Estupinan (thigh) are also doubtful.

Brighton Predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Baleba, Gross; Mitoma, Lallana, Fati; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Milner, Gross, Lallana, Buonanotte Forwards: Mitoma, Fati, Adingra, Ferguson, Pedro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8/5/23 Brighton 1-5 Everton Premier League 3/1/23 Everton 1-4 Brighton Premier League 2/1/22 Everton 2-3 Brighton Premier League 28/7/21 Brighton 0-2 Everton Premier League 12/4/21 Brighton 0-0 Everton Premier League

