Everton vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eyeing their first Premier League win this season, Everton are set to play host to Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees earned their first point in the English top flight this season when they held Sheffield United to a 2-2 draw ahead of the international break, while Mikel Arteta's men recorded an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Everton vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EDT Venue: Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am EDT on September 17 in the United States (US).

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

James Tarkowski, who scored the winner against Arsenal in February, is expected to shake off a knock from the Sheffield United draw.

Tarkowski is likely to be joined by Jarrad Branthwaite despite the youngster withdrawing early from the England U21 squad, but Seamus Coleman, Jack Harrison and Dele Alli will miss out through injuries.

It would also take the players returning from injury, namely Youssef Chermiti, Andre Gomes, Lewis Dobbin and Michael Keane, a while before they return to the XI.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Onana, Gueye; Garner, Doucoure, Danjuma; Beto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Godfrey, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Patterson Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gbamin, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Iwobi Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Cannon, Chermiti, Danjuma, McNeil, Dobbin, Beto

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny are Arteta's only injury concerns for now, although Partey has resumed light training.

Gabriel Jesus may be a touch-and-go for Sunday's clash, but Gabriel Magalhaes has made a quick recovery from his injury scare while on international duty with Brazil.

At the same time, Bukayo Saka is expected to come good from his Achilles problem, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli completing the line of attack for the Gunners.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Pepe, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 1, 2023 Arsenal 4-0 Everton Premier League Feb 4, 2023 Everton 1-0 Arsenal Premier League Jul 16, 2022 Arsenal 2-0 Everton Club Friendlies May 22, 2022 Arsenal 5-1 Everton Premier League Dec 6, 2021 Everton 2-1 Arsenal Premier League

