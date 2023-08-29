Estudiantes vs Corinthians: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa Libertadores quarter-final

How to watch the CONMEBOL Sudamericana match between Estudiantes and Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estudiantes will welcome Corinthians to Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Tuesday for the second leg of their 2023 Copa Sudamericana quarter-final tie. Eduardo Dominguez’s side will enter the midweek clash looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in Brazil last week.

The hosts come into this game off the back of three successive defeats across all competitions, which could be viewed as a huge blow to their morale ahead of this do-or-die Copa Sudamericana quarter-final second leg. They were not at their best over the weekend as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Union in the Argentine Copa de la Liga.However, the Pincharratas can take solace from their excellent record on home soil. It's fair to say, they have been on quite the roll at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, having lost only once in their last 18 matches in all competitions (W11, D6).Corinthians, meanwhile, showed their quality when the two sides locked horns in the first leg. A 17th-minute strike from Gil means Timao only need a draw on Tuesday to earn a place in the semi-finals, which would be their first appearance at that stage of the Sudamericana since 2019.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo's men produced a resilient display on Sunday, coming from behind to salvage a point in the 1-1 draw against Goias in the Brazilian Serie A. Riding on a three-game unbeaten streak, they have not lost since a 2-0 defeat to Sao Paulo in the Copa do Brasil semifinals on August 16.

The visitors currently sit 13th in the top-flight standings, equal on 25 points with Cruzeiro and Internacional.



Estudiantes vs Corinthians kick-off time

Date: August 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi

The Copa Sudamericana quarter-final second-leg encounter between Estudiantes and Corinthians will be played at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, also known as Estadio Uno, La Plata, Argentina, on 30th August 2023. It will kick-off at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Corinthians online - TV channels & live streams

This match will be broadcast live on TV on beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect and available to stream live online through Fanatiz, Fubo and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

Estudiantes are unlikely to have Zaid Romero and Emmanuel Mas available until early September because of ankle issues, while Guido Carrillo is expected to return around that same time from a muscle issue. On the flip side, Matias Godoy recovered from a muscle problem to start in the 3-1 defeat against Union, and is in contention to feature here from the get-go.

Benjamin Rollheiser scored three goals in their round of 16 tie, including a brace in the opening leg. He will shoulder the attacking responsibility for his side, alongside strikers Mauro Mendez, and Mauro Boselli.

Estudiantes possible XI: Andujar; Godoy, Nunez, Lollo, Mancuso; Zapiola, Ascacibar, Zuqui; Rollheiser; Mendez, Boselli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andujar, Zozaya Defenders: Godoy, Nunez, Lollo, Mancuso, Guasone, F. Fernandez, N. A. Fernandez, Benedetti, Munoz Midfielders: Zapiola, Ascacibar, Zuqui, Veron, Eberbach, Manyoma, Zapiola, Atum Forwards: Mendez, Boselli, Rollheiser, Diaz

Corinthians team news

Corinthians could be missing Fagner for this encounter as he is not expected to return from a calf injury until early September, while Roni is dealing with an ankle issue and will not be back in contention until mid-September.

Corinthians possible XI: Cassio; Mendez, Gil, Murillo, Bidu; Maycon, Oliveira, Augusto; Romero, Alberto, Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cassio, Miguel Defenders: Mendez, Gil, Murillo, Bidu , Santos Romeu, Ramos, Caetano Midfielders: Maycon, Oliveira, Augusto, Vera, de Salles, Ferreira, Biro, Araujo, De Paula, Rojas, Barberan Forwards: Adson, Alberto, Guedes, Augusto, Gassova, Romero, G. Silva

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/8/23 Corinthians 1-0 Estudiantes Copa Sudamericana

