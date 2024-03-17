This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa de la Liga Profesional
Abhinav Sharma

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Estudiantes vs Boca JuniorsCopa de la Liga ProfesionalEstudiantesBoca Juniors

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Estudiantes and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's Liga Profesional Argentina action sees Estudiantes doing battle with Boca Juniors at Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium.

Despite losing back-to-back league games to Atletico Platense (1-2) and Sarmiento (3-1), the hosts sit eighth after 10 outings but with just a one-point gap to fourth and a two-point gap to leaders Godoy Cruz in Group B.

As for their visitors, Boca find themselves sixth, only two points behind fourth-placed Newell's Old Boys with a game in hand, so they will bid to climb into the top four of the Argentine Primera Division with a positive result this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date:Sunday, March 17, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Venue:Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium

The match will be played at Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, Fanatiz, and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Estudiantes ahead of their clash against Boca Juniors.

They will be looking to return to winning ways after having lost three games in a row.

Estudiantes predicted XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, F. Fernandez, Romero, Meza; Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano; Cetre, Correa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Iacovich, Mansilla, Zozaya, Borzone
Defenders:Fernández, Mancuso, Romero, Meza, Lollo, Flores, Fernandez, Orbe, Arango, Vázquez, Ojeda, Gomez, Cacace, Flores, Valente, Perez, Burdisso, Dall'aglio, Pereyra
Midfielders:Ascacíbar, Pérez, Sosa, Altamirano, Cetré, Manyoma, Benedetti, Atum, Kociubinski, Zuqui, Ascacibar, Benedetti, Amato, Giraudo, Trombini
Forwards:Méndez, Carrillo, Palacios, Correa, Piatti, Zapiola, Moreno, Naya

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will also have to make do without the services of several key players, including former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero (heel), alongside Pol Fernandez (ankle) and Ezequiel Fernández (hamstring). Meanwhile, Exequiel Zeballos (ACL) is out for the season.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romero, Brey, García
DefendersAdvíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema
Midfielders:Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez
Forwards:Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatch Competition
23/11/23Boca Juniors 2-3 Estudiantes de La PlataCopa Argentina
29/10/23Boca Juniors 0-0 Estudiantes de La PlataCopa de la Liga Profesional
16/04/23Boca Juniors 0-1 Estudiantes de La PlataLiga Profesional de Fútbol
25/07/22Boca Juniors 3-1 Estudiantes de La PlataLiga Profesional de Fútbol
14/03/22Estudiantes de La Plata 0-1 Boca JuniorsCopa de la Liga Profesional

Useful links

