Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Sunday's Liga Profesional Argentina action sees Estudiantes doing battle with Boca Juniors at Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium.
Despite losing back-to-back league games to Atletico Platense (1-2) and Sarmiento (3-1), the hosts sit eighth after 10 outings but with just a one-point gap to fourth and a two-point gap to leaders Godoy Cruz in Group B.
As for their visitors, Boca find themselves sixth, only two points behind fourth-placed Newell's Old Boys with a game in hand, so they will bid to climb into the top four of the Argentine Primera Division with a positive result this weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, March 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
|Venue:
|Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium
The match will be played at Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams
The clash will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, Fanatiz, and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Estudiantes team news
There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Estudiantes ahead of their clash against Boca Juniors.
They will be looking to return to winning ways after having lost three games in a row.
Estudiantes predicted XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, F. Fernandez, Romero, Meza; Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano; Cetre, Correa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Iacovich, Mansilla, Zozaya, Borzone
|Defenders:
|Fernández, Mancuso, Romero, Meza, Lollo, Flores, Fernandez, Orbe, Arango, Vázquez, Ojeda, Gomez, Cacace, Flores, Valente, Perez, Burdisso, Dall'aglio, Pereyra
|Midfielders:
|Ascacíbar, Pérez, Sosa, Altamirano, Cetré, Manyoma, Benedetti, Atum, Kociubinski, Zuqui, Ascacibar, Benedetti, Amato, Giraudo, Trombini
|Forwards:
|Méndez, Carrillo, Palacios, Correa, Piatti, Zapiola, Moreno, Naya
Boca Juniors team news
Boca Juniors will also have to make do without the services of several key players, including former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero (heel), alongside Pol Fernandez (ankle) and Ezequiel Fernández (hamstring). Meanwhile, Exequiel Zeballos (ACL) is out for the season.
Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romero, Brey, García
|Defenders
|Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema
|Midfielders:
|Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez
|Forwards:
|Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|23/11/23
|Boca Juniors 2-3 Estudiantes de La Plata
|Copa Argentina
|29/10/23
|Boca Juniors 0-0 Estudiantes de La Plata
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|16/04/23
|Boca Juniors 0-1 Estudiantes de La Plata
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|25/07/22
|Boca Juniors 3-1 Estudiantes de La Plata
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|14/03/22
|Estudiantes de La Plata 0-1 Boca Juniors
|Copa de la Liga Profesional