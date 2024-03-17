Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Estudiantes and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's Liga Profesional Argentina action sees Estudiantes doing battle with Boca Juniors at Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium.

Despite losing back-to-back league games to Atletico Platense (1-2) and Sarmiento (3-1), the hosts sit eighth after 10 outings but with just a one-point gap to fourth and a two-point gap to leaders Godoy Cruz in Group B.

As for their visitors, Boca find themselves sixth, only two points behind fourth-placed Newell's Old Boys with a game in hand, so they will bid to climb into the top four of the Argentine Primera Division with a positive result this weekend.

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Venue: Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium

How to watch Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, Fanatiz, and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Estudiantes ahead of their clash against Boca Juniors.

They will be looking to return to winning ways after having lost three games in a row.

Estudiantes predicted XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, F. Fernandez, Romero, Meza; Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano; Cetre, Correa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Iacovich, Mansilla, Zozaya, Borzone Defenders: Fernández, Mancuso, Romero, Meza, Lollo, Flores, Fernandez, Orbe, Arango, Vázquez, Ojeda, Gomez, Cacace, Flores, Valente, Perez, Burdisso, Dall'aglio, Pereyra Midfielders: Ascacíbar, Pérez, Sosa, Altamirano, Cetré, Manyoma, Benedetti, Atum, Kociubinski, Zuqui, Ascacibar, Benedetti, Amato, Giraudo, Trombini Forwards: Méndez, Carrillo, Palacios, Correa, Piatti, Zapiola, Moreno, Naya

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will also have to make do without the services of several key players, including former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero (heel), alongside Pol Fernandez (ankle) and Ezequiel Fernández (hamstring). Meanwhile, Exequiel Zeballos (ACL) is out for the season.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/11/23 Boca Juniors 2-3 Estudiantes de La Plata Copa Argentina 29/10/23 Boca Juniors 0-0 Estudiantes de La Plata Copa de la Liga Profesional 16/04/23 Boca Juniors 0-1 Estudiantes de La Plata Liga Profesional de Fútbol 25/07/22 Boca Juniors 3-1 Estudiantes de La Plata Liga Profesional de Fútbol 14/03/22 Estudiantes de La Plata 0-1 Boca Juniors Copa de la Liga Profesional

