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England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Book England World Cup 2026 Tickets
Rob Norcup

England's route to the World Cup Final: Bracket scenarios, fixtures, Round of 16 & more information

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H. Kane

Don’t miss your chance of seeing England in World Cup action, where they’ll be playing and who against

Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, England fans had high hopes that their beloved Three Lions could go all the way and finally get their hands on the glittering gold trophy, even though they’ve had to endure sixty years of hurt.

Those ever-optimistic fans were even more enthusiastic following England’s rampant performance in their group opener vs Croatia and even though they failed to spark against Ghana, their dreams haven’t been dampened.

England reached the World Cup semis in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2022, but can they go all the way in 2026? GOAL has all the possible routes and opponents that await the Three Lions between now and the World Cup Final on July 19.

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England World Cup 2026 upcoming fixtures

Date

Fixture (local KO time)

Venue

Final Score / Tickets

Wednesday, June 17

England vs Croatia (3pm CDT)

AT&T Stadium, Dallas

England won 4-2

Tuesday, June 23

England vs Ghana (4pm ET)

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

0-0

Saturday, June 27

Panama vs England (5pm ET)

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tickets

What happens if England finish 1st in Group L?

These are the following dates, times and venues where and when England will be playing if they finish top of their FIFA World Cup 2026 group and then progress through to the World Cup Final.

A victory against Panama will seal 1st spot in the group, no matter what happens in the Ghana vs Croatia game.

If England do win their group, they are currently looking likely to face Ecuador or CapeVerde in the first round of the knockouts, with then possibly a very tough-looking encounter with tournament co-hosts, Mexico, at the Estadio Azteca in the Round of 16.

Following that it could be Brazil in the quarter-finals, Argentina or Portugal in the semi-finals and Germany/Spain/France in the Final.

Date (local KO time)

Round

Venue

Possible Fixture

Tickets

July 1 (12pm ET)

Round of 32

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Match 80: vs 3rd Group E/H/I/J/K

Tickets

July 5 (6pm CST)

Round of 16

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Match 92: vs 3rd Group C/E/F/H/I

Tickets

July 11 (5pm ET)

Quarter-Final

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)

Match 99: vs Winner Match 91

Tickets

July 15 (3pm ET)

Semi-Final

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Match 102: vs Winner Match 100

Tickets

July 19 (3pm ET)

Final

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Match 104: vs Winner Match 101

Tickets

What happens if England finish 2nd in Group L?

These are the following dates, times and venues where and when England will be playing if they finish second in their FIFA World Cup 2026 group and then progress through to the World Cup Final.

If England fail to win against Panama, and either Ghana or Croatia win their last group match, then this scenario will play out.

If England finish second in their group, they are currently looking likely to face Colombia or Portugal in the first round of the knockouts (which will be a 12am/midnight kick-off, UK time), with then possibly a very tough-looking encounter with Spain in Dallas.

Following that it could be tournament co-hosts, USA, in the quarter-finals, France or Germany in the semi-finals and Argentina or Brazil in the Final. If England do follow this route, it means they would have played at AT&T Stadium on three occasions in total, including their 4-2 rout of Croatia.

Date (local KO time)

Round

Venue

Possible Fixture

Tickets

July 2 (7pm ET)

Round of 32

BMO Field (Toronto)

Match 83: vs Runner-up Group K

Tickets

July 6 (2pm CDT)

Round of 16

AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

Match 93: vs Winner Group H vs Runner-up Group J

Tickets

July 10 (12pm PT)

Quarter-Final

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Match 98: vs Winner Match 94

Tickets

July 14 (2pm CDT)

Semi-Final

AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

Match 101: vs Winner Match 97

Tickets

July 19 (3pm ET)

Final

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Match 104: vs Winner Match 101

Tickets


What happens if England finish3rd in Group L?

These are the following dates, times, and venues where and when England will be playing if they finish third in their FIFA World Cup 2026 group and then progress through to the World Cup Final. If England lose against Panama and Croatia beats Ghana, then England may slip to third spot in the group, depending on goal difference.

If England finish third in their group, they are currently looking likely to face Colombia or Portugal in Kansas City during the first round of the knockouts, with then possibly a match-up vs Switzerland in Vancouver.

Following that, it could be back to Kansas City to face Argentina, in the quarter-finals. Brazil may await in the semi-finals and Spain, Germany or France in the Final. If England do follow this route, it could prove to be a tough watch for UK viewers, with BST kick-off times of 2am and 2.30am along the way.

Date (local KO time)

Round

Venue

Possible Fixture

Tickets

July 3 (8.30pm CDT)

Round of 32

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Match 87: vs Winner Group K

Tickets

July 7 (1pm PDT)

Round of 16

BC Place (Vancouver)

Match 96: vs Winner Match 85

Tickets

July 11 (8pm CDT)

Quarter-Final

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Match 100: vs Winner Match 95

Tickets

July 15 (3pm ET)

Semi-Final

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Match 102: vs Winner Match 99

Tickets

July 19 (3pm ET)

Final

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Match 104: vs Winner Match 101

Tickets

Group L Standings

Rank

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

Status

1st

England

2

1

1

0

4

2

2

4

In contention

2nd

Ghana

2

1

1

0

1

0

1

4

In contention

3rd

Croatia

2

1

0

1

3

4

-1

3

In contention

4th

Panama

2

0

0

2

0

2

-2

0

Eliminated

How to buy England World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

England World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started from as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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Who is in the England World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing England at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position

Player

Current Club

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford

Everton


Dean Henderson

Crystal Palace


James Trafford

Manchester City

Defenders

Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa


Nico O'Reilly

Manchester City


John Stones

Manchester City


Marc Guéhi

Manchester City


Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea


Dan Burn

Newcastle United


Reece James

Chelsea


Djed Spence

Tottenham Hotspur


Jarell Quansah

Bayer Leverkusen

Midfielders

Declan Rice

Arsenal


Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest


Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid


Jordan Henderson

Brentford


Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United


Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa


Eberechi Eze

Arsenal

Forwards

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal


Harry Kane (captain)

Bayern Munich


Marcus Rashford

Barcelona


Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United


Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa


Noni Madueke

Arsenal


Ivan Toney

Al-Ahli

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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened in October and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.
FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets will also be available from secondary resellers, such as StubHub.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Harry Kane and Gary Lineker currently share the record for the most goals scored for England at World Cup tournaments, with 10 goals apiece. Kane matched Lineker's long-standing record when scoring a brace against Croatia in England's opening group match of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Gary Lineker scored six of his goals during Mexico '86 (where he claimed the golden boot) and netted four at Italia'90. Talking of Mexico '86, Peter Shilton will be remembered forever in World Cup folklore for his involvement in Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' moment. The goalkeeper is also the most capped England player at World Cup tournaments, having played 17 times during the 1982, 1986 and 1990 editions.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

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