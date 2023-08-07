England Women vs Nigeria Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between England and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will take on Nigeria in their 2023 Women's World Cup Round-of-16 clash at the Suncorp Stadium on Monday. The match is sure to be an exciting encounter but England have the edge in this fixture.

England finished top of their group with three wins from three games, while Nigeria came second in their group with two draws and a win. England will be looking to their star performer Lauren James to lead the way in the final third. James has scored three goals in the tournament so far and has set up three more to aid the national team's cause.

Nigeria have only scored three goals in the tournament so far and all three came in their win over Australia in the group stage. They are not the favourites going into the game but they will be hoping to give it their best to pull off a shock result.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Nigeria kick-off time

Date: August 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 3.30 am EDT Venue: Suncorp Stadium

The game between England and Nigeria will be played at the Suncorp Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 3.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch England vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams

The England vs Nigeria fixture will be shown live on FS1, fuboTV, UNIVERSO and Sling TV in the United States. The game can also be streamed on Peacock. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

England team news

Having scored three goals across the past two matches, James will hope to sustain her impressive performance as she takes the field against Nigeria.

After experimenting with a 3-4-1-2 formation against China, Wiegman could name an unchanged lineup for the crucial game on Monday.

England predicted XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Zelem, Stanway, Daly; James; Russo, Hemp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders: Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter Midfielders: Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zalem Forwards: James, Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Robinson, Russo

Nigeria team news

After serving a two-match suspension due to a red card received in the initial match against Canada, Deborah Abiodun is set to make her comeback.

However, it's possible that Abiodun might find herself among the substitutes, as Nigeria's manager, Randy Waldrum, is expected to stick with the same starting lineup for the upcoming Monday match.

Nigeria predicted XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Ajibade, Payne, Kanu; Oshoala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oluehi, Nnadozie, Balogun Defenders: Plumptre, Ohale, Ogbonna, Ebi, Demehin, Imuran Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Schmidt, Fleming, Awujo, Smith Forwards: Rose, Huitema, Viens, Sinclair, Prince, Leon, Lacasse, Ajibade, Abiodun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 1995 Nigeria 2-3 England Women's World Cup

Useful links