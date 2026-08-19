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Nigeria

Nigeria Overview

Alessia Russo Ella Toone Mariona Caldentey Emma Hayes composite

Russo among 11 Lionesses on FIFPRO Women's World 11 shortlist

Alessia Russo is one of 11 Lionesses on the list of nominees for this year's FIFPRO Women's World 11 which also includes seven players from the Spain side England beat in the European Championship final - but not Mariona Caldentey, who put La Roja ahead in that game and finished as runner-up to Aitana Bonmati at the Ballon d'Or.

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Standings

Eerste Divisie crestEerste Divisie

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Hercules crestHercules741265113
W
D
W
W
W
5Alcorcon crestAlcorcon7331135812
L
W
W
W
D
6Cartagena crestCartagena7331105512
D
W
W
L
D
7Real Jaen crestReal Jaen7331118312
D
D
L
W
W
8Antequera crestAntequera7241119210
D
D
W
D
D
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Betting spotlight

Arsenal vs Lille Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Narrow home win for the Gunners
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