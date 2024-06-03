England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly match ahead of the Euros at the St. James Park on Monday.

England are winless in their last two friendlies. However, they will draw confidence from their excellent unbeaten qualifying campaign which saw them top their group with 20 points from eight games. Bosnia and Herzegovina finished fifth in their group but will hope to put this friendly to good use for experience and minutes for their players.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kick-off time

Date: June 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45pm EST Venue: St. James Park

The match will be played at St. James Park on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on FS2, ViX+, Fox Soccer Plus and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

England team news

Due to his participation in the Champions League final, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will miss England's first match of the month.

Similarly, FA Cup finalists Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, and Kobbie Mainoo will join the squad at a later date.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Anthony Gordon also missed team training on Sunday and will sit out this match as well.

England possible XI: Pickford; Konsa, Dunk, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Gallagher; Palmer, Watkins, Eze.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson, Trafford Defenders: Stones, Trippier, Gomez, Guéhi, Dunk, Konsa, Branthwaite, Quansah Midfielders: Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Maddison, Jones, Wharton Forwards: Kane, Grealish, Saka, Watkins, Bowen, Toney, Eze, Palmer

Bosnia and Herzegovina team news

Bosnia's new boss Sergej Barbarez, in charge of his first national team game, has called up several uncapped players. However, captain Edin Dzeko, the nation's all-time leading appearance-maker and top scorer, remains part of the squad.

Bosnia predicted XI: Vasilj; Ahmedhodzic, Hadzikadunic, Mujakic; Gazibegovic, Krunic, Tahirovic, Omerovic; Hajradinovic; Demirovic, Dzeko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vasilj, Pirić, Hadžikić Defenders: Bičakčić, Hadžikadunić, Ahmedhodžić, Gazibegović, Mujakić, Katić, Radeljić, Omerović, Muharemović Midfielders: Krunić, Lončar, Hajradinović, Tahirović, Šarić, Bašić, Burnić, Huseinbašić, Gigović, Šošić Forwards: Džeko, Demirović, Tabaković

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Useful links