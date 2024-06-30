England vs Slovakia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between England and Slovakia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will look to put their below-par Euro 2024 group stage campaign behind them as they take on Slovakia in Sunday's knock-out tie at Veltins-Arena.

The Three Lions topped Group C despite failing to pick wins in their last two outings while Slovakia finished as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Slovakia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Veltins-Arena

The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia will be played at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Sunday, June 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch England vs Slovakia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia will be available to watch and stream online live through Sling TV, Fubo, ViX, FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

England team news

As left-back Luka Shaw remains a doubt, England boss Gareth Southgate is urged to field Bukayo Saka in Shaw's position to unleash Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon while resting Phil Foden for the tie.

However, if Saka continues on the right flank, Kieran Trippier should occupy the left-back spot.

Harry Kane will be persisted upfront.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson Defenders: Walker, Shaw, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Gomez Midfielders: Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Gallagher, Wharton, Mainoo Forwards: Saka, Kane, Foden, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Palmer

Slovakia team news

As captain Milan Skriniar is confident of causing England an upset, head coach Francesco Calzona will aim to deploy his strongest XI on Sunday.

With Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in goal, and Skriniar partnered by Denis Vavro at centre-back, Stanislav Lobotka will remain in charge of the engine room.

Tomas Suslov, David Strelec, Robert Bozenik, Lukas Haraslin and Ivan Schranz are all contenders to feature in attack.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas Defenders: Pekarik, Vavro, Obert, Gyomber, Skriniar, De Marco, Hancko, Kosa Midfielders: Rigo, Suslov, Duda, Benes, Hrosovsky, Kucka, Lobotka, Bero Forwards: Bozenik, Tupta, Haraslin, Strelec, Duris, Sauer, Schranz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England and Slovakia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 4, 2017 England 2-1 Slovakia UEFA World Cup Qualifiers September 4, 2016 Slovakia 0-1 England UEFA World Cup Qualifiers June 20, 2016 Slovakia 0-0 England UEFA European Championship March 28, 2009 England 4-0 Slovakia International Friendly June 11, 2003 England 2-1 Slovakia UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

