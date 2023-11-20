Ecuador U17 vs Brazil U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup last 16

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Ecuador and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador U17 will take on defending champions Brazil U17 in the last 16 of the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup at the Manahan Stadium on Monday.

Ecuador reached this stage as Group A runners-up having collected five points with one win and two draws. That only victory came in matchday two against Morocco, with 1-1 draws against hosts Indonesia and Panama on either side.

Four-time World champions Brazil, meanwhile, were stunned by Iran in the opening Group C game, but recovered against New Caledonia and then beat 2017 winners England 2-1 on Friday to set up this knockout round match against Ecuador.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ecuador vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 am ET Venue: Manahan Stadium Location: Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia

The last-16 FIFA U17 clash between Ecuador and Brazil will be played at the Manahan Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 3:30 am ET for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, and FS1 in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Chelsea-bound midfielder Kendry Paez is without a doubt the most sought-after commodity in Ecuadorian youth football at the moment, but the 16-year-old hasn't been included in the Indonesia 2023 squad and is instead with the senior national team for the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Ecuador have had several standout performers in the tournament so far, with creative midfielder Michael Bermudez particularly shining with two goals.

Ecuador predicted XI: Santamaria; Herrera, Moreira, Vaca, Congo; Castillo, López; Barros, Bermudez, Vasquez; A. Obando.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santamaria, Loor, Mendez Defenders: Herrera, Moreira, Vaca, Congo, Ruiz, Caicedo, Davis, Demera Midfielders: Castillo, López, Barros, Bermudez, Arroyo, Zambrano, Sanchez, Reyes, Rodriguez, de Jesus, Troya Forwards: Obando, Vasquez, Bermudez, Sanchez

Brazil team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Brazilian camp. Striker Kaua Elias has been in clutch form in front of goal for Brazil at this tournament. The 17-year-old Fluminense forward grabbed a hat-trick in the 9-0 victory against Caledonia, while he was also on the scoresheet against England.

Electric winger Estevao has the rare ability to keep the ball in close control while moving at speed, so he will be one to watch here as well.

Brazil predicted XI: Gabriel; Lima; Nunes, Cunha, Escerdinha; Sidney, Dudu; Estevao, Hanri, Rayan; Elias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Correa, Pedro Cobra, Gabriel Defenders: Pedro Lima, Vitor Gabriel, Esquerdinha, Souza, Da Mata, Joao Souza, Vitor Reis Midfielders: Camilo, Dudu, Figueirodo, Lorran, Luiz Gustavo Forwards: Estevao, Kaua Elias, Luighi, Pedrinho, Rayan, Riquelme

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/4/23 Ecuador 2-2 Brazil U17 CONMEBOL Championship 31/3/23 Ecuador 2-2 Brazil U17 CONMEBOL Championship 14/3/17 Brazil 3-0 Ecuador U17 CONMEBOL Championship 21/3/15 Brazil 2-1 Ecuador U17 CONMEBOL Championship 30/6/11 Brazil 2-0 Ecuador U17 World Championship

Useful links