Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to register their sixth straight win in all competitions when they welcome Stuttgart for Saturday's Bundesliga tie to Signal Iduna Park.

Chasing Champions League football in the next season, BVB have reached the quarterfinals in the European top flight this term and come into the tie after back-to-back league wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, third-placed Stuttgart have a four-point advantage over Edin Terzic's side. Die Schwaben were last involved in a 3-3 draw with Heidenheim in Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EST on Saturday, April 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart will be shown live on ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Terzic will be without defender Ramy Bensebaini and midfielder Donyell Malen who are ruled out through knee and thigh injuries, respectively, with Bensebaini mostly likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is believed to have recovered from a stomach problem to start ahead of Maximilian Meyer in goal, while Marcel Sabitzer is back from his ban.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Duranville, Brunner

Stuttgart team news

Defender Waldemar Anton will miss the tie due to a suspension.

Ex-Dortmund man Dan-Axel Zagadou is ruled out with an ACL injury, while fellow defender Anthony Rouault is sidelined with a broken jaw.

Moreover, midfielder Nikolas Nartey is nursing a knee injury, while the attacking duo of Silas and Roberto Massimo haven't travelled due to illness.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Vagnoman, Stergiou, Ito, Mittelstadt; Millot, Dahoud, Stiller, Fuhrich; Guirassy, Undav.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Schock Defenders: Ito, Stergio, Stergiou, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Stenzel Midfielders: Stiller, Karazor, Dahoud, Massimo, Millor, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich, Fuhrich, Raimund Forwards: Guirassy, Leweling, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 6, 2023 Stuttgart 2-0 Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal November 11, 2023 Stuttgart 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga April 15, 2023 Stuttgart 3-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga October 22, 2022 Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga April 8, 2022 Stuttgart 0-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

