Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to register their sixth straight win in all competitions when they welcome Stuttgart for Saturday's Bundesliga tie to Signal Iduna Park.
Chasing Champions League football in the next season, BVB have reached the quarterfinals in the European top flight this term and come into the tie after back-to-back league wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich.
On the other hand, third-placed Stuttgart have a four-point advantage over Edin Terzic's side. Die Schwaben were last involved in a 3-3 draw with Heidenheim in Bundesliga.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm EST
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm EST on Saturday, April 6, in the United States (US).
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart will be shown live on ESPN+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live steam German Bundesliga football in the 2023-24 season
- Best Sky Sports deals and offers for the 2023-24 football season
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Borussia Dortmund team news
Terzic will be without defender Ramy Bensebaini and midfielder Donyell Malen who are ruled out through knee and thigh injuries, respectively, with Bensebaini mostly likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season.
Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is believed to have recovered from a stomach problem to start ahead of Maximilian Meyer in goal, while Marcel Sabitzer is back from his ban.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Duranville, Brunner
Stuttgart team news
Defender Waldemar Anton will miss the tie due to a suspension.
Ex-Dortmund man Dan-Axel Zagadou is ruled out with an ACL injury, while fellow defender Anthony Rouault is sidelined with a broken jaw.
Moreover, midfielder Nikolas Nartey is nursing a knee injury, while the attacking duo of Silas and Roberto Massimo haven't travelled due to illness.
Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Vagnoman, Stergiou, Ito, Mittelstadt; Millot, Dahoud, Stiller, Fuhrich; Guirassy, Undav.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Schock
|Defenders:
|Ito, Stergio, Stergiou, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Stenzel
|Midfielders:
|Stiller, Karazor, Dahoud, Massimo, Millor, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich, Fuhrich, Raimund
|Forwards:
|Guirassy, Leweling, Undav
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 6, 2023
|Stuttgart 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
|DFB-Pokal
|November 11, 2023
|Stuttgart 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|April 15, 2023
|Stuttgart 3-3 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|October 22, 2022
|Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Stuttgart
|Bundesliga
|April 8, 2022
|Stuttgart 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga