Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg will look to return to winning ways when they square off in Friday's Bundesliga tie at Signal Iduna Park.

Although Edin Terzic's men are unbeaten in their last eight competitive games, last week's goalless draw at Heidenheim has left BVB just a point above fifth-placed RB Leipzig.

Freiburg has lost back-to-back league games against Werder Bremen and Stuttgart which currently sees Christian Streich's side three points adrift of sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Friday, February 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

The likes of Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Gregor Kobel are hoping to have recovered from illness to possibly make the squad on Friday.

After picking up a groin injury ahead of the Heidenheim game, Jadon Sancho is among Karim Adeyemi and Felix Nmecha in the treatment room, while Sebastian Haller is on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With Thomas Meunier and Giovanni Reyna departing on loan moves in the January window, Marius Wolf is in line to replace the former in the XI against Freiburg.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Ozcan, Can; Malen, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Freiburg team news

Japan's elimination from the Asian Cup allows Ritsu Doan to return to his club, but Streich will miss Merlin Rohl given the latter's red card in the Stuttgart loss.

Other than that, Freiburg are set to travel without Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh on account of injuries.

Freiburg possible XI: Atubolu; Kubler, Szalai, Gulde, Makengo; Eggestein, Hofler; Doan, Sallai, Grifo; Holer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Atubolu, Muller, Uphoff Defenders: Szalai, Schmidt, Gulde, Rosenfelder, Gunter, Makengo, Sildillia, Kubler Midfielders: Keitel, Hofler, Eggestein, Grifo, Weisshaupt, Muslija, Doan, Sallai Forwards: Philipp, Adamu, Gregoritsch, Holer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 16, 2023 Freiburg 2-4 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga February 4, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Freiburg Bundesliga August 12, 2022 Freiburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga January 14, 2022 Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Freiburg Bundesliga August 21, 2021 Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

