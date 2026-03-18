Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
donnarumma italia nazionaleGetty Images

Translated by

Donnarumma: "We're really raring to go to the World Cup"

Speaking to Sportitalia after the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, Gianluigi Donnarumma, theCitizens’ Italian goalkeeper, spoke about the upcoming play-off against Northern Ireland: “We’re really raring to go; we had dinner in London with the manager (head coach Gennaro Gattuso, ed.), and we’re in regular contact. I think we’ll go there in great shape, trying to give it our all because we have to get to the World Cup; we have to take Italy there, there’s no doubt about it.”

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting