Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Dolphins versus Raiders 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams on the verge of falling out of playoff contention face off Sunday afternoon as the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) visit the Miami Dolphins (3-6).

With the AFC wild-card race still up for grabs, Miami clings to faint postseason hopes. To keep those aspirations alive, securing a victory against Las Vegas in Week 11 is non-negotiable.

The Raiders enter this matchup fresh off their bye week, but their season has been defined by a lack of competitiveness. Their offense ranks among the league’s worst, contributing to a five-game losing skid in which each defeat came by at least seven points.

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Dolphins will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 819 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 816 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players

Miami Dolphins team news

For Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in action after recovering from a concussion. In his third game since returning, he completed 20 of 28 passes for 207 yards, including a one-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in the third quarter. The touchdown marked Hill's first since the season opener. Despite flashes of brilliance, Miami’s offense has struggled, averaging just 315.2 yards and 16.3 points per game, ranking third-worst in the league.

Defensively, the Dolphins have been steadier. They allow an average of 305.8 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL, and concede 22.4 points per contest, placing them 17th overall. Whether Miami can lean on its defense to spark a turnaround remains to be seen, but a win against a struggling Raiders squad is essential to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. Wynn Offensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Calf T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Knee R. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder K. Fuller Cornerback Out Concussion A. Ingold Fullback Questionable Calf B. Berrios Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Williams Center Out Personal A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee N. Gallimore Nose Tackle Out Neck T. Conner Tight End Injured Reserve Knee J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL

Las Vegas Raiders team news

In their most recent outing, Las Vegas was thoroughly outplayed by the Bengals, falling 37-14. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow dismantled the Raiders' secondary with five touchdown passes. The Bengals controlled the game by dominating possession, converting 9 of 16 third- and fourth-down attempts, and holding Las Vegas to fewer than four yards per play. On defense, Cincinnati sacked the Raiders five times, notched seven tackles for loss, hit the quarterback 13 times, and recovered two fumbles.

The Raiders' offense is led by veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has thrown for 1,501 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His primary targets include tight end Brock Bowers, with 57 catches for 580 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who has 39 receptions for 430 yards and two scores. On the ground, Alexander Mattison heads the rushing attack with 301 yards and three touchdowns on 92 carries.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Adams Wide Receiver Questionable Illness M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Whitehair Offensive Guard Out Ankle A. O'Connell Quarterback Injured Reserve Thumb H. Bryant Tight End Out Ankle A. James Center Out Ankle N. Hobbs Cornerback Out Ankle

