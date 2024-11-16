This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Dolphins versus Raiders 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams on the verge of falling out of playoff contention face off Sunday afternoon as the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) visit the Miami Dolphins (3-6).

With the AFC wild-card race still up for grabs, Miami clings to faint postseason hopes. To keep those aspirations alive, securing a victory against Las Vegas in Week 11 is non-negotiable.

The Raiders enter this matchup fresh off their bye week, but their season has been defined by a lack of competitiveness. Their offense ranks among the league’s worst, contributing to a five-game losing skid in which each defeat came by at least seven points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Dolphins will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DateSunday, November 17
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueHard Rock Stadium
LocationMiami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 819 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 816 (NE)

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players

Miami Dolphins team news

For Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in action after recovering from a concussion. In his third game since returning, he completed 20 of 28 passes for 207 yards, including a one-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in the third quarter. The touchdown marked Hill's first since the season opener. Despite flashes of brilliance, Miami’s offense has struggled, averaging just 315.2 yards and 16.3 points per game, ranking third-worst in the league.

Defensively, the Dolphins have been steadier. They allow an average of 305.8 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL, and concede 22.4 points per contest, placing them 17th overall. Whether Miami can lean on its defense to spark a turnaround remains to be seen, but a win against a struggling Raiders squad is essential to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Dolphins injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
I. WynnOffensive LinemanPhysically Unable to PerformQuadriceps
C. GoodeLinebackerPhysically Unable to PerformKneecap
B. ChubbLinebackerPhysically Unable to PerformKnee - ACL
K. SmithTackleInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
C. BrownLinebackerInjured ReserveUndisclosed
A. SchwartzWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee
S. HarlowOffensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
P. McMorrisSafetyInjured ReserveCalf
T. WashingtonWide ReceiverInjured ReserveUndisclosed
G. MurphyLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee
J. PhillipsLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
C. WilsonWide ReceiverQuestionableShoulder
T. ArmsteadTackleQuestionableKnee
R. JonesOffensive LinemanQuestionableKnee
G. DuBoseWide ReceiverInjured ReserveShoulder
T. HuntleyQuarterbackInjured ReserveShoulder
K. FullerCornerbackOutConcussion
A. IngoldFullbackQuestionableCalf
B. BerriosWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
C. WilliamsCenterOutPersonal
A. JacksonOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveKnee
N. GallimoreNose TackleOutNeck
T. ConnerTight EndInjured ReserveKnee
J. FortsonTight EndInjured ReserveKnee - ACL

Las Vegas Raiders team news

In their most recent outing, Las Vegas was thoroughly outplayed by the Bengals, falling 37-14. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow dismantled the Raiders' secondary with five touchdown passes. The Bengals controlled the game by dominating possession, converting 9 of 16 third- and fourth-down attempts, and holding Las Vegas to fewer than four yards per play. On defense, Cincinnati sacked the Raiders five times, notched seven tackles for loss, hit the quarterback 13 times, and recovered two fumbles.

The Raiders' offense is led by veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has thrown for 1,501 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His primary targets include tight end Brock Bowers, with 57 catches for 580 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who has 39 receptions for 430 yards and two scores. On the ground, Alexander Mattison heads the rushing attack with 301 yards and three touchdowns on 92 carries.

Raiders injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
S. WebbCornerbackQuestionableKnee - ACL
M. KoonceDefensive EndInjured ReserveKnee
D. LaubeRunning BackQuestionableUndisclosed
J. LauluDefensive TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
J. ForemanWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee
T. FoxDefensive TackleInjured ReserveUndisclosed
J. JohanningGuardInjured ReserveUndisclosed
B. YoungDefensive TackleQuestionableKnee
C. WilkinsDefensive TackleInjured ReserveFoot
M. EppsSafetyInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
D. AdamsWide ReceiverQuestionableIllness
M. WebbDefensive EndQuestionableUndisclosed
L. MastersonLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee
C. WhitehairOffensive GuardOutAnkle
A. O'ConnellQuarterbackInjured ReserveThumb
H. BryantTight EndOutAnkle
A. JamesCenterOutAnkle
N. HobbsCornerbackOutAnkle

