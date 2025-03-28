How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Dodgers and the Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0) look to extend their unbeaten start when they welcome the Detroit Tigers (0-1) to Dodger Stadium on Friday.

On Thursday, the defending World Series champions edged out Detroit 5-4 on MLB's Opening Day, thanks to home runs from Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernández, and Tommy Edman.

Manager Dave Roberts made adjustments to the batting order, slotting Ohtani into the leadoff spot, followed by Mookie Betts and Hernández, while Freddie Freeman took over cleanup duties, swapping places with Hernández.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSDET

SportsNet LA, FDSDET Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Dodgers will take on the Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, March 28, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani put up MVP-caliber numbers in his last campaign, belting 54 home runs, driving in 130 runs, and maintaining a stellar .310 batting average. Freddie Freeman remained a consistent force at the plate, hitting .282 with a .378 on-base percentage (OBP) and a .476 slugging percentage (SLG). Mookie Betts wrapped up the season with 19 homers, 75 RBI, and a .289 batting average, continuing to be a reliable presence in the lineup. Teoscar Hernández showcased his power, racking up 160 hits, a .339 OBP, and a .501 SLG.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, making his second start of the season. The right-hander's previous outing came on March 18 against the Chicago Cubs, where he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run on three hits. So far, Yamamoto boasts a 1.80 ERA, a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 0.80 WHIP in his lone appearance.

Detroit Tigers team news

On the Tigers' side, Riley Greene delivered a .262 average while launching 24 home runs and driving in 74 runs. Gleyber Torres contributed with 26 doubles, 15 home runs, and 65 walks, finishing with a .257 batting average. Colt Keith put up a .260 average, chipping in 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, and 36 walks. Kerry Carpenter showcased versatility, hitting .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, and 22 walks.

Jack Flaherty is preparing for his season debut with the Detroit Tigers. The 29-year-old righty last pitched on October 31, 2024, against the New York Yankees, working just 1 1/3 innings. Coming off a solid 2024 campaign, Flaherty posted a 13-7 record over 28 appearances, finishing with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

