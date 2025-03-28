+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles DodgersGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Dodgers and the Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0) look to extend their unbeaten start when they welcome the Detroit Tigers (0-1) to Dodger Stadium on Friday.

On Thursday, the defending World Series champions edged out Detroit 5-4 on MLB's Opening Day, thanks to home runs from Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernández, and Tommy Edman.

Manager Dave Roberts made adjustments to the batting order, slotting Ohtani into the leadoff spot, followed by Mookie Betts and Hernández, while Freddie Freeman took over cleanup duties, swapping places with Hernández.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSDET
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

Bally Sports Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Dodgers will take on the Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10:10  pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date

Friday, March 28, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:10  pm ET/7:10 pm PT

Venue

Dodger Stadium

Location

Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani put up MVP-caliber numbers in his last campaign, belting 54 home runs, driving in 130 runs, and maintaining a stellar .310 batting average. Freddie Freeman remained a consistent force at the plate, hitting .282 with a .378 on-base percentage (OBP) and a .476 slugging percentage (SLG). Mookie Betts wrapped up the season with 19 homers, 75 RBI, and a .289 batting average, continuing to be a reliable presence in the lineup. Teoscar Hernández showcased his power, racking up 160 hits, a .339 OBP, and a .501 SLG.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, making his second start of the season. The right-hander's previous outing came on March 18 against the Chicago Cubs, where he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run on three hits. So far, Yamamoto boasts a 1.80 ERA, a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 0.80 WHIP in his lone appearance.

Detroit Tigers team news

On the Tigers' side, Riley Greene delivered a .262 average while launching 24 home runs and driving in 74 runs. Gleyber Torres contributed with 26 doubles, 15 home runs, and 65 walks, finishing with a .257 batting average. Colt Keith put up a .260 average, chipping in 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, and 36 walks. Kerry Carpenter showcased versatility, hitting .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, and 22 walks.

Jack Flaherty is preparing for his season debut with the Detroit Tigers. The 29-year-old righty last pitched on October 31, 2024, against the New York Yankees, working just 1 1/3 innings. Coming off a solid 2024 campaign, Flaherty posted a 13-7 record over 28 appearances, finishing with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

Date

Home

Away

Score

03/28/25

Los Angeles Dodgers

Detroit Tigers

5-4

07/14/24

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers

4-3

07/13/24

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers

11-9

07/12/24

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers

3-4

08/21/23

Los Angeles Dodgers

Detroit Tigers

2-4

