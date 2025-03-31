+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers (5-0) will put their unbeaten record on the line Monday night when they host the struggling Atlanta Braves (0-4) in the opener of a three-game set at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles is coming off a 7-3 win over Detroit on Saturday, fueled by Freddie Freeman, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, and two RBI. Anthony Banda secured the victory with a flawless inning of relief, striking out two while allowing no hits or runs.

Atlanta, meanwhile, endured a rough outing Sunday in a 5-0 shutout loss to the Padres. AJ Smith-Shawver took the defeat after working four innings, conceding two earned runs on six hits while fanning four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSO
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The Dodgers will take on the Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/8:10 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date

Monday, March 31, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:10 pm ET/8:10 pm PT

Venue

Dodger Stadium

Location

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani was a force at the plate last season, slashing .310 with 54 home runs and 130 RBI. Freeman compiled 153 hits with a .378 on-base percentage and a .476 slugging percentage, while Mookie Betts added 19 homers, 75 RBI, and a .289 average. Teoscar Hernández chipped in with a .272 batting average, a .339 OBP, and a .501 slugging percentage.

Tyler Glasnow is set to make his season debut on the mound for the Dodgers. The 31-year-old right-hander last took the ball on August 11, 2024, when he tossed seven solid innings against the Pirates. A key figure in the rotation last season, Glasnow compiled a 9-6 record with a 3.49 ERA and an impressive 0.948 WHIP across 22 starts.

Dodgers injury report: Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Atlanta Braves team news

The Braves, despite their early-season struggles, boast plenty of offensive firepower. Marcell Ozuna was one of their top performers last year, hitting .302 with 39 home runs and 104 RBI. Jurickson Profar contributed 29 doubles, 24 homers, and 76 walks while batting .280. Matt Olson delivered 37 doubles, 29 homers, and 71 walks with a .247 average, while Ozzie Albies hit .251 with 29 doubles, a triple, and 10 homers.

Meanwhile, Grant Holmes will get the nod for Atlanta in what will be his first start of the year. The 29-year-old has already made one relief appearance this season, and in limited action, he has been untouchable—opposing batters have yet to record a hit against him. Holmes boasts a flawless 0.00 ERA and an eye-catching 18.0 strikeouts per nine innings so far.

Braves injury report: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

17.09.24

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

0-9

16.09.24

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

2-9

15.09.24

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

10-1

14.09.24

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

6-2

06.05.24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves

5-1

