Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has left Kingsley Coman’s participation in Saturday’s match against Al-Akhdoud in doubt.

Al-Nassr will travel to Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran tomorrow, Saturday, to face Al-Akhdoud in Matchday 28 of the Roshen League.

Saudi daily Al-Riyadiah reports that Jesus has included the 21-year-old winger in the travelling squad after he recovered from the knock that ruled him out of the 27th-round clash with Al-Najma.

Yet, in Friday’s final training session, the Portuguese coach left the Frenchman on the bench for the practice match, suggesting he may not start against Al-Akhdoud.

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Jesus will finalise Koman’s role—starter or substitute—during Saturday’s pre-match technical meeting.

Koman has been one of Al-Nassr’s key performers this term, appearing in 32 matches and contributing 10 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points, two clear of Al-Hilal and four ahead of Al-Ahli, having played one game fewer than both.