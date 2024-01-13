Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Darmstadt and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Darmstadt in the Bundesliga at the Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor on Saturday.

Dortmund are already 16 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen after 16 matches in the league. They have not won a single game since their win over AC Milan in the Champions League group stage back in November - the winless run has now lasted seven matches.

Their upcoming match is their best chance to break that poor run as they will be up against Darmstadt who are rock bottom in the league standings. They are without a win in their last 10 games and have only managed two wins this season in the Bundesliga.

Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: January 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30pm ET Venue: Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor

The match will be played at the Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Darmstadt team news

Darmstadt will have to deal with the absence of four injured players, including Fraser Hornby, Braydon Manu (both dealing with ankle issues), Marvin Mehlem (recovering from a broken leg), and Aaron Seydel (calf injury). Fabian Nurnberger, Christoph Zimmermann (both with ankle concerns), and Mathias Honsak (suffering from illness) are all under assessment, with their availability to be determined before kickoff.

Despite missing the final two games of 2023 due to illness, team captain Fabian Holland is in contention to be reintroduced to the starting lineup on Saturday.

Darmstadt predicted XI: Schuhen; Klarer, Gjasula, Isherwood; Riedel, Franjic, Holland, Karic; Kempe; Pfeiffer, Skarke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schuhen, Behrens, Brunst, Wendt Defenders: Isherwood, Maglica, Klarer, Karić, Müller, Bader, Riedel Midfielders: Schnellhardt, Kempe, Müller, Gjasula, Franjić, Holland Forwards: Pfeiffer, Skarke, Vilhelmsson, Torsiello

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund continues to face the unavailability of Karim Adeyemi (ankle), Felix Nmecha (hip), and Julian Ryerson (knee) due to injuries. Additionally, Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) and Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast) are both away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

On a positive note, BVB has successfully completed the loan signings of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United and Ian Maatsen from Chelsea. Both players could be potential additions to the squad on Saturday, although it remains uncertain whether they will be immediately included in the starting lineup.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Meunier, Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Kobel Defenders: Schlotterback, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Wolf, Meunier, Maatsen Midfielders: Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Fullkrug, Sancho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2017 Darmstadt 2 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga September 2016 Borussia Dortmund 6 - 0 Darmstadt Bundesliga March 2016 Darmstadt 0 - 2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga September 2015 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 Darmstadt Bundesliga April 1982 Darmstadt 1 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

