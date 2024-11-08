How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Mavericks vs Suns NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Phoenix Suns will face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in a Western Conference showdown at American Airlines Center, with tip-off set for 7:40 PM ET.

Coming off a recent victory over the Miami Heat, the Suns have surged to a 7-1 record. They are riding a six-game winning streak and showing a strong start to the season. Their only setback so far came against the Los Angeles Lakers in their second game.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are wrapping up a five-game homestand, where they've posted a modest 2-2 record, including a recent loss to the Houston Rockets. Dallas, however, rebounded with a blowout win against the Chicago Bulls and will look to finish their homestand on a high note against a formidable Phoenix squad.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date Friday, November 8, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channel: KTVK/KPHE, KFAA, TSN

KTVK/KPHE, KFAA, TSN Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dallas Mavericks team news & key performers

Luka Doncic has been consistently strong, with the 25-year-old point guard scoring at least 28 points in three of his last four outings, including a 32-point game against the Magic and a 27-point effort on Wednesday. Currently, Doncic averages 28.6 PPG, though he’s shooting just 40% this season. He notably put up 40 points in last week's loss to the Suns.

Kyrie Irving has been on target lately, hitting at least 50% of his shots in five of his last six appearances. The 32-year-old point guard is averaging 23.3 PPG. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson has struggled with consistency, shooting under 40% in three of his past five games. The seasoned shooting guard is averaging 14.5 PPG. Daniel Gafford chipped in with 15 points on Wednesday and is averaging 11 PPG along with 5.9 RPG this season.

Phoenix Suns team news & key performers

Devin Booker continues his impressive form, with the 28-year-old shooting guard hitting at least 28 points in three of his last five appearances. On Wednesday, Booker put up 22 points, bringing his season average to 24.4 PPG on 43% shooting. In last month’s matchup with the Mavericks, he posted a solid 21 points.

Kevin Durant has been remarkably consistent, scoring 20 or more points in all but one game so far. The seasoned star is now averaging 27.8 PPG while shooting a sharp 55% from the field. Bradley Beal, meanwhile, has struggled with efficiency, shooting below 45% in four of his last five games and currently averaging 15.5 PPG this season. Defensively, Jusuf Nurkic has been a standout performer, averaging a double-double with 10.5 PPG and 10.6 RPG.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/27/24 Phoenix Suns 114-102 Dallas Mavericks NBA 02/23/24 Dallas Mavericks 123-113 Phoenix Suns NBA 01/25/24 Dallas Mavericks 109-132 Phoenix Suns NBA 12/26/23 Phoenix Suns 114-128 Dallas Mavericks NBA 03/05/23 Dallas Mavericks 126-130 Phoenix Suns NBA

