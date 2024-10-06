Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks basketball games anywhere in the United States.

The Dallas Mavericks hit their stride just in time, giving them a chance to compete for the 2024 Championship title in the NBA Finals. Regrettably, the Mavs couldn't overcome the Celtics and ultimately fell short of claiming the title.

Now, supporters can turn their attention to the upcoming season.

From preseason, regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Dallas Mavericks upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Oct 24, 2024 vs San Antonio 7:30 pm TNT Oct 26, 2024 @ Phoenix 10:00 pm — Oct 28, 2024 vs Utah 8:30 pm — Oct 29, 2024 @ Minnesota 7:30 pm TNT Oct 31, 2024 vs Houston 8:30 pm — Nov 3, 2024 vs Orlando 7:30 pm — Nov 4, 2024 vs Indiana 9:45 pm — Nov 6, 2024 vs Chicago 8:30 pm — Nov 8, 2024 vs Phoenix 7:30 pm ESPN Nov 10, 2024 @ Denver 8:00 pm — Nov 12, 2024 @ Golden St. 10:00 pm TNT Nov 14, 2024 @ Utah 9:00 pm NBA TV Nov 16, 2024 vs San Antonio 8:30 pm NBA TV Nov 17, 2024 @ Oklahoma City 7:00 pm — Nov 19, 2024 vs New Orleans 8:30 pm — Nov 22, 2024 @ Denver 10:00 pm ESPN Nov 24, 2024 @ Miami 6:00 pm — Nov 25, 2024 @ Atlanta 7:30 pm NBA TV Nov 27, 2024 vs New York 7:30 pm ESPN Nov 30, 2024 @ Utah 9:30 pm — Dec 1, 2024 @ Portland 9:00 pm — Dec 3, 2024 vs Memphis 8:30 pm — Dec 5, 2024 @ Washington 7:00 pm — Dec 7, 2024 @ Toronto 7:30 pm — Dec 19, 2024 vs L.A. Clippers 8:30 pm — Dec 21, 2024 vs L.A. Clippers 8:30 pm — Dec 23, 2024 vs Portland 8:30 pm — Dec 25, 2024 vs Minnesota 2:30 pm ABC Dec 27, 2024 @ Phoenix 9:00 pm — Dec 28, 2024 @ Portland 10:00 pm — Dec 30, 2024 @ Sacramento 10:00 pm NBA TV

How to watch Dallas Mavericks NBA games in local markets

Dallas Mavericks games will no longer be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest, as Diamond Sports Group, the company that owns Bally Sports regional networks, is set to end its agreement with the Mavericks, pending NBA approval. Additionally, Diamond is also discontinuing its contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Starting with the reigning Western Conference champion Mavericks' Oct. 26 matchup against Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth’s TEGNA station KMPX (Channel 29) will air a minimum of 70 games that aren't set to be broadcast nationally for absolutely free. At least 15 of those locally televised games will also be simulcast on WFAA-TV (Channel 8), marking WFAA as the official local broadcast partner for the Mavericks.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Mavericks games for absolutely free? ABC will get a handful of big Dallas matchups later in the NBA season against teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics. You can ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

Fans can head to wfaa.com/mavs for details on how to buy or install an over-the-air antenna to watch local games broadcast on TEGNA stations for free.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Dallas games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

How to watch the 2024-25 Dallas Mavericks season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription is needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans can access four types of streaming platforms this season. Four multi-channel services offer na

tional and regional games, two dedicated solely to national broadcasts, six region-specific platforms, and one service focused on out-of-market matchups. These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

Each NBA team has a Regional Sports Network that carries its local games. In our opinion, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are the provider you should choose for RSNs because they have more team channels than any other provider.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

Dallas Mavericks TV Schedule

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube San Antonio Spurs TNT ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ @ Phoenix Suns No Local Telecast - - - - - Utah Jazz TBA - - - - - @ Minnesota Timberwolves TNT ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ Houston Rockets Space City Home Network $29 ✓ - - - Orlando Magic No Local Telecast - - - - - Indiana Pacers No Local Telecast - - - - - Chicago Bulls No Local Telecast - - - - - Phoenix Suns ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - @ Denver Nuggets No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Golden State Warriors TNT ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ @ Utah Jazz NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 San Antonio Spurs NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ Oklahoma City Thunder Bally Sports Oklahoma $29 - - - - New Orleans Pelicans No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Denver Nuggets ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - @ Miami Heat No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Atlanta Hawks NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 New York Knicks ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - @ Utah Jazz TBA - - - - - @ Portland Trail Blazers No Local Telecast - - - - - Memphis Grizzlies No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Washington Wizards No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Toronto Raptors TBA - - - - - LA Clippers No Local Telecast - - - - - LA Clippers No Local Telecast - - - - - Portland Trail Blazers No Local Telecast - - - - - Minnesota Timberwolves ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ @ Phoenix Suns No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Portland Trail Blazers No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Sacramento Kings NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11

How to watch Dallas Mavericks NBA games on DirecTV Stream (Recommended)

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including RSN fees, which add approximately $15 per month.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Dallas Mavericks, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks NBA games on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

You can catch Dallas Mavericks games on ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, and Bally Sports Southwest with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks NBA games on Sling TV and Hulu+

You can watch Dallas Mavericks games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn’t offer TEGNA.

Likewise, Hulu + Live TV doesn't include TEGNA, but for $77 a month, you’ll have access to a broad range of live sports, TV series, movies, and other entertainment. You’ll also be able to catch Mavericks games aired on ABC and ESPN. With perks like unlimited DVR storage and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, it’s an ideal option for households with diverse viewing preferences. Plus, Disney+ is bundled into the deal.

However, we don't recommend Hulu Live TV for the NBA. It does not offer NBA TV in its lineup and you can’t access most regional sports networks.

Can I watch the Dallas Mavericks with Max?

You can catch any Dallas Mavericks games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Dallas Mavericks games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Dallas Mavericks Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Mavericks' TV market, another dependable way to watch Mavericks is with a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

