Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC 2026-QUALIFIER-CZE-DENAFP
Czech Republic World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Czech Republic World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
Czechia
P. Schick
T. Soucek

All you need to know about seeing the Czechs take on Mexico and others this summer

Czech Republic kick off their group fixtures on June 11 against South Korea, at Estadio Akron in Mexico.

After a 20-year absence, the Czechs are back on the world stage. Their fans are rubbing their hands in glee and are eagerly hunting down World Cup match tickets for the upcoming North American adventure.

It's already been a year to remember for Czech Republic supporters. After a mediocre qualifying campaign, their side ramped up their performances when it mattered most, clinching their World Cup place via the playoffs.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at the Czech Republic’s games, and how much they cost.

Czech Republic World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

Czech Republic World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Since finishing as World Cup runners-up in 1962, the Czechs have only progressed to the knockout stages on one occasion (1990). This is the group schedule that awaits them this time:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Thu June 11      

South Korea vs Czech Republic        

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Tickets

Thu June 18      

Czech Republic vs South Africa      

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

Wed June 24      

Czech Republic vs Mexico

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Tickets

How to buy Czech Republic World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Czech Republic World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

Czech Republic World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

What to expect from Czech Republic at World Cup 2026

The Czechs rode a rollercoaster of emotion during the World Cup qualifiers. From the lows of losing 2-1 to the Faroe Islands and being trounced 5-0 by Croatia, to the highs of beating the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in the playoffs.

Czech Republic fans definitely get their money's worth when they go and see their side in action. Miroslav Koubek's crew took the full distance during both playoff successes, with nail-biting penalty shootouts required. The frenzied followers will be hoping for more dramatic moments in North America this summer.

While the Czech Republic hasn't been to a World Cup tournament since 2006, they do have a long and illustrious history in the event. As well as being runners-up in both 1934 and 1962, they also reached the quarter-finals in 1938 and 1990, under their former guise of Czechoslovakia.

Although they've never reached the summit globally, the Czechs have on the continental stage, when they were crowned European champions in 1976.

Patrik Schick top-scored for the Czech Republic during qualifying, and he'll be the team's focal point once again in North America. The striker has netted almost a goal every two games for his club Bayer Leverkusen (103 goals in 210 games), and he's got a similar record for his country (25 goals in 52 games).

Other important cogs in the Czech machinery include midfielder Tomáš Souček, whose box-to-box energy will prove crucial, and Ladislav Krejčí, the team captain who marshals the defence.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country

Stadium (City)

Capacity

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver)

54,000


BMO Field (Toronto)

45,000

Mexico

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

83,000


Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

48,000


Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

53,500

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

75,000


Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

65,000


AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

94,000


NRG Stadium (Houston)

72,000


Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

73,000


SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

70,000


Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

65,000


MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

82,500


Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

69,000


Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)

71,000


Lumen Field (Seattle)

69,000

Czech Republic World Cup TicketsBook Tickets


Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

Oldřich Nejedlý is the top scorer for the Czech Republic/Czechoslovakia at World Cup tournaments, after netting 7 goals across two editions. He scored five goals in 1934, which saw him claim the Golden Boot and added a further two in 1938.

Ladislav Novák tops the all-time World Cup tournament appearances for the Czechs, having played 12 times during the course of the 1954, 1958 and 1962 events.

 

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting