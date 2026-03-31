How to buy South Korea World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

After a sensational qualifying campaign that saw them dominate the AFC rounds, South Korea is now set to take part in the World Cup 2026 for an incredible 11th consecutive time.

The expansion to 48 teams has only heightened the stakes for Asia's most consistent powerhouse as they prepare to storm the United States and Mexico this June.

Is South Korea going to rise to the occasion and reach the knockout stages for a third straight tournament? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is South Korea's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Thursday, June 11 South Korea vs UEFA PO Winner D (10 pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets Thursday, June 18 Mexico vs South Korea (9 pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 South Africa vs South Korea (9 pm) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) Tickets

South Korea’s journey begins on the very first day of the tournament at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. They will face a European playoff winner (Path D), which could be a heavyweight like Denmark or a resilient Czech side.

The match against Mexico on June 18 is set to be one of the most intense fixtures of the entire group stage. The two sides last met in the 2018 World Cup, and with Mexico playing at home, the atmosphere will be a test of pure grit for the Taegeuk Warriors.

The final group game takes place in Monterrey against South Africa. The Estadio BBVA, famous for its mountain backdrop, will host this crucial encounter that could determine who progresses to the Round of 32.

How to buy South Korea World Cup 2026 tickets

Last-Minute Sales Phase

From April 2026, any remaining tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA has not specified the volume of tickets, but demand for South Korea vs. Mexico is already at record levels.

You must register for a FIFA account to access these remaining seats.

Secondary Marketplaces

For fans who missed out on the official draws or need tickets for specific cities like Guadalajara, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

These platforms are particularly useful for sold-out matches and offer a last-minute alternative into the game.

South Korea World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for South Korea's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into four main categories, with prices starting as low as $60 for non-host matches.

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the central lower tiers.

The most expensive, located in the central lower tiers. Category 2: Mid-tier seating with excellent side-on sightlines.

Mid-tier seating with excellent side-on sightlines. Category 3: Seating mainly in the upper tiers.

Seating mainly in the upper tiers. Category 4: The most affordable seats, typically behind the goals.

Stage Ticket price range (USD) Group Stage (vs South Africa/Playoff) $60 - $620 Group Stage (vs Mexico) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get South Korea World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the tournament in absolute luxury with hospitality packages for South Korea's matches.

World Cup hospitality packages include:

Single Match: Starting at $1,400 USD / per person . Options include the Pitchside Lounge and Trophy Lounge.

Starting at . Options include the Pitchside Lounge and Trophy Lounge. Follow My Team: See South Korea at all 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match. Starting at $6,750 USD / per person .

See South Korea at all 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match. Starting at . Venue Series: Watch every match at the Estadio Akron or Estadio BBVA. Starting at $8,275 USD / per person.

What to expect from South Korea at the World Cup?

South Korea comes into the 2026 tournament with a point to prove. After a dominant qualifying campaign, the team has successfully integrated a new generation of talent.

South Korea has a penchant for scoring late, crucial goals on the world stage. With the Red Devils traveling in force, every match in Mexico will feel like a home game in Seoul.

Their ability to cause upsets (like the 2-0 win over Germany in 2018) makes them one of the most dangerous unseeded teams in the draw.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Mexico Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) 87,523 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,071 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500 United States MetLife Stadium (New Jersey) 82,500 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000 NRG Stadium (Houston) 72,220 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 76,416 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) 70,240 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 69,796 Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 71,000 Lumen Field (Seattle) 69,000 Gillette Stadium (Boston) 65,878 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 65,326 Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 54,500 BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000

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