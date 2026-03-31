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South Korea World Cup tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy South Korea World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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The Taegeuk Warriors are heading to North America in search of World Cup glory and you could join them.

After a sensational qualifying campaign that saw them dominate the AFC rounds, South Korea is now set to take part in the World Cup 2026 for an incredible 11th consecutive time. 

The expansion to 48 teams has only heightened the stakes for Asia's most consistent powerhouse as they prepare to storm the United States and Mexico this June.

Is South Korea going to rise to the occasion and reach the knockout stages for a third straight tournament? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

South Korea World Cup TicketsBook tickets

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Friendlies
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
South Korea crest
South Korea
KOR

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is South Korea's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixture (K.O time local)VenueTickets
Thursday, June 11South Korea vs UEFA PO Winner D (10 pm)Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)Tickets
Thursday, June 18Mexico vs South Korea (9 pm)Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)Tickets
Wednesday, June 24South Africa vs South Korea (9 pm)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)Tickets

South Korea’s journey begins on the very first day of the tournament at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. They will face a European playoff winner (Path D), which could be a heavyweight like Denmark or a resilient Czech side.

The match against Mexico on June 18 is set to be one of the most intense fixtures of the entire group stage. The two sides last met in the 2018 World Cup, and with Mexico playing at home, the atmosphere will be a test of pure grit for the Taegeuk Warriors. 

The final group game takes place in Monterrey against South Africa. The Estadio BBVA, famous for its mountain backdrop, will host this crucial encounter that could determine who progresses to the Round of 32.

How to buy South Korea World Cup 2026 tickets

Last-Minute Sales Phase

From April 2026, any remaining tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis. 

FIFA has not specified the volume of tickets, but demand for South Korea vs. Mexico is already at record levels. 

You must register for a FIFA account to access these remaining seats.

Secondary Marketplaces

For fans who missed out on the official draws or need tickets for specific cities like Guadalajara, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

These platforms are particularly useful for sold-out matches and offer a last-minute alternative into the game.

South Korea World Cup TicketsBook tickets

South Korea World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for South Korea's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into four main categories, with prices starting as low as $60 for non-host matches.

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the central lower tiers.
  • Category 2: Mid-tier seating with excellent side-on sightlines.
  • Category 3: Seating mainly in the upper tiers.
  • Category 4: The most affordable seats, typically behind the goals.
StageTicket price range (USD)
Group Stage (vs South Africa/Playoff)$60 - $620
Group Stage (vs Mexico)$75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980
Final$2,030 - $7,875

How to get South Korea World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the tournament in absolute luxury with hospitality packages for South Korea's matches. 

World Cup hospitality packages include:

  • Single Match: Starting at $1,400 USD / per person. Options include the Pitchside Lounge and Trophy Lounge.
  • Follow My Team: See South Korea at all 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match. Starting at $6,750 USD / per person.
  • Venue Series: Watch every match at the Estadio Akron or Estadio BBVA. Starting at $8,275 USD / per person.

What to expect from South Korea at the World Cup?

South Korea comes into the 2026 tournament with a point to prove. After a dominant qualifying campaign, the team has successfully integrated a new generation of talent.

South Korea has a penchant for scoring late, crucial goals on the world stage. With the Red Devils traveling in force, every match in Mexico will feel like a home game in Seoul. 

Their ability to cause upsets (like the 2-0 win over Germany in 2018) makes them one of the most dangerous unseeded teams in the draw.

South Korea World Cup TicketsBook tickets

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
MexicoEstadio Azteca (Mexico City)87,523
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)48,071
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)53,500
United StatesMetLife Stadium (New Jersey)82,500
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas)94,000
 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)75,000
 NRG Stadium (Houston)72,220
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)76,416
 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)70,240
 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)69,796
 Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)71,000
 Lumen Field (Seattle)69,000
 Gillette Stadium (Boston)65,878

 

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)65,326
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver)54,500
 BMO Field (Toronto)45,000

Read more about the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Frequently asked questions

The way to purchase tickets is through the official FIFA Ticketing Portal (FIFA.com/tickets). Most early sales phases (lotteries and PMA supporter draws) are now closed. The next major opportunity is the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which is scheduled to open in early April 2026 on a first-come, first-served basis.

If official tickets are unavailable, you have two main options:Official Resale: FIFA operates its own Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which is the only authorized secondary platform. It is currently closed for maintenance but is set to reopen on April 2, 2026.Secondary Marketplaces: Trusted third-party sites like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Ticombo list tickets from various sellers. While these offer more flexibility, prices are often higher than face value.

Prices vary by category and opponent. For matches against lower-ranked teams or in smaller venues (like the match in Monterrey), tickets can start as low as $175–$190. However, for the high-demand clash against Mexico in Guadalajara, secondary market prices are currently trending significantly higher, often starting above $1,000.

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