Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will look to close in on the top spot in the Premier League table when they make the trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in an early Saturday kick-off.

While the Citizens remain in the thick of the Premier League title race, currently sitting third in the top-flight standings, level on points with second-placed Liverpool, the Eagles are languishing in 14th place and are beginning to look over their shoulders following a poor run of form.

The hosts have won just once since the start of February, a run that includes a managerial change from Roy Hodgson to Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET/4:30 am PT Venue: Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Saturday, April 6, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 am ET/4:30 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Palace boss Oliver Glasner will be without the services of Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding, Marc Guehi, Matheus Franca and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. However, key attacker Michael Olise should be fit to start on the right flank, while Jean-Philippe Mateta is set to lead the line in the absence of Edouard.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Matthews; Ward, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Ahamada, Lerma, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Henderson, Matthews, Whitworth Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Muñoz, Andersen, Clyne, Richards, Ferguson Midfielders: Lerma, Schlupp, Hughes, Wharton, Ahamada, Wells-Morrison, Riedewald, Ozoh, Raymond Forwards: Ayew, França, Mateta, Édouard, Gordon, Plange

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will be without Ederson, Kyle Walker, and Nathan Ake this weekend. The latter picked up his injury setback during last Sunday's goalless draw with Arsenal. John Stones returned to the bench against Aston Villa but was an unused substitute. The English centre-half could start from the outset at the back here, with Manuel Akanji potentially making way.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Foden, Bernardo, Grealish; Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Gvardiol, Dias, Walker, Stones, Aké, Akanji Midfielders: De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Rodri, Kovačić, Nunes, Lewis, Gómez, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Álvarez, Grealish, Doku

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/12/23 Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace Premier League 11/03/23 Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester City Premier League 27/08/22 Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace Premier League 15/03/22 Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City Premier League 30/10/21 Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace Premier League

