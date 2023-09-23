Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

There will be a London derby in store when Crystal Palace play host to Fulham at Selhurst Park in a Premier League match on Saturday.
The Eagles are currently ninth on the table with seven points from five games, after a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa last weekend. Fulham also have the same number of points from as many games following a 1-0 home win over Luton Town in their most recent game.
Crystal Palace vs Fulham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET
|Venue:
|Selhurst Park
The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Fulham will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 10 am ET on September 23 in the United States (US).
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Crystal Palace team news
Jordan Ayew was forced off with a thigh problem in the first half of the loss at Villa Park but may be fit for Fulham's visit. Marc Guehi is also expected to return from a hip injury to take back his place from Chris Richards at center-back.
However, the likes of Michael Olise, Matheus Franca, Jefferson Lerma and James Tomkins are ruled out through injuries till around the end of the month.
Meanwhile, Palace announced that manager Roy Hodgson will miss the match through illness, with Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington taking temporary charge.
Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Henderson, Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews
|Defenders:
|Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward
|Midfielders:
|Doucoure, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi
|Forwards:
|Edouard, Mateta, Ayew
Fulham team news
The Cottagers have their own injury woes as regular center-backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Antonee Robinson are out due to muscular problems, while Sasa Lukic is yet to recover from a knee injury.
Harrison Reed and Joao Palhinha are likely to forge a partnership in the middle, with Fulham boss Marco Silva to hand Carlos Vinicius a start ahead of Raul Jimenez up front.
Summer signing Alex Iwobi is expected to make his full debut at the club on Saturday.
Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Castagne; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Vinicius.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Rodak, Benda
|Defenders:
|Diop, Bassey, Ream, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete
|Midfielders:
|Palhinha, Reed, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris
|Forwards:
|Jimenez, Vinicius, Muniz, Wilson, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 20, 2023
|Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|Dec 26, 2022
|Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham
|Premier League
|Feb 28, 2021
|Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham
|Premier League
|Oct 24, 2020
|Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|Feb 2, 2019
|Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham
|Premier League
