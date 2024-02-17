Cruz Azul vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will be looking to record their fifth straight Liga MX win when they host 2023 Apertura finalists Tigres UANL at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in matchday seven of the Clausura 2024 on Saturday.

Both sides come into this clash in fine form. Tigres have not lost a single game in 2024, and sit joint-top with 14 points from their opening six Liga MX games. They have scored six goals unanswered in their last two games, rolling over Santos Laguna and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, are breathing fire in the 2024 Clausura season, having lost just one out of six games so far, and clinched a comfortable 3-0 victory over Atletico San Luis at home last time out.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:10 pm ET/ 7:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

The Celeste Machine will remain without the services of defender Cristian Jimenez, who is still recovering from an ankle injury picked up in October last year. Uruguayan Camilo Candido could be handed a start here in the wake of injury to Gabriel Fernández. Carlos Rotondi will also return to the attack alongside Uriel Antuna, with 33-year-old Angel Sepulveda leading the line upfront.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Huescas, Ditta, Piovi, Cándido; Lira, Rodríguez, Faravelli; Antuna, Rotondi; Sepúlveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Tigres team news

Guido Pizarro is a fresh injury concern for Tigres UANL after picking up a calf injury in the victory over Santos Laguna, while Javier Aquino (knee) and David Ayala (broken knee cap) both remain on the sidelines.

With three goals and three assists already this season, Nicolas Ibanez looks better and better with every game in the Tigres attack and could start ahead of star striker André-Pierre Gignac in this game.

Tigres UANL possible XI: Guzmán; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Ibanez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/10/2023 Tigres UANL 2-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 05/02/2023 Cruz Azul 0-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX Clausura 03/07/2022 Tigres UANL 2-3 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 16/05/2022 Tigres UANL 0-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX Clausura 13/05/2022 Cruz Azul 0-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX Clausura

