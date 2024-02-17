This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Luis Quiñones Tigres Concachampions 2024@TigresOficial
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Azteca
team-logo
WATCH WITH 7-DAY FREE TRIAL ON
Abhinav Sharma

Cruz Azul vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liga MXCruz Azul vs TigresCruz AzulTigres

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will be looking to record their fifth straight Liga MX win when they host 2023 Apertura finalists Tigres UANL at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in matchday seven of the Clausura 2024 on Saturday.

Both sides come into this clash in fine form. Tigres have not lost a single game in 2024, and sit joint-top with 14 points from their opening six Liga MX games. They have scored six goals unanswered in their last two games, rolling over Santos Laguna and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, are breathing fire in the 2024 Clausura season, having lost just one out of six games so far, and clinched a comfortable 3-0 victory over Atletico San Luis at home last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres kick-off time

Date:Saturday, February 17, 2024
Kick-off time:10:10 pm ET/ 7:10 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

Cruz Azul will welcome Tigres to the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday, February 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

The Celeste Machine will remain without the services of defender Cristian Jimenez, who is still recovering from an ankle injury picked up in October last year. Uruguayan Camilo Candido could be handed a start here in the wake of injury to Gabriel Fernández. Carlos Rotondi will also return to the attack alongside Uriel Antuna, with 33-year-old Angel Sepulveda leading the line upfront.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Huescas, Ditta, Piovi, Cándido; Lira, Rodríguez, Faravelli; Antuna, Rotondi; Sepúlveda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jurado, Gudino
Defenders:Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz
Midfielders:Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
Forwards:Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Tigres team news

Guido Pizarro is a fresh injury concern for Tigres UANL after picking up a calf injury in the victory over Santos Laguna, while Javier Aquino (knee) and David Ayala (broken knee cap) both remain on the sidelines.

With three goals and three assists already this season, Nicolas Ibanez looks better and better with every game in the Tigres attack and could start ahead of star striker André-Pierre Gignac in this game.

Tigres UANL possible XI: Guzmán; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Ibanez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
Defenders:Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza
Midfielders:Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
Forwards:Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
22/10/2023Tigres UANL 2-1 Cruz AzulLiga MX Apertura
05/02/2023Cruz Azul 0-1 Tigres UANLLiga MX Clausura
03/07/2022Tigres UANL 2-3 Cruz AzulLiga MX Apertura
16/05/2022Tigres UANL 0-1 Cruz AzulLiga MX Clausura
13/05/2022Cruz Azul 0-1 Tigres UANLLiga MX Clausura

Useful links

Advertisement