Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will lock horns in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura quarterfinals playoff round at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Sunday evening.

Martin Anselmi's hosts are showing great consistency this season and carry impressive momentum heading into the return leg. They ended the regular phase of the Clausura campaign, with three wins and two draws. In the postseason, they crushed Pumas UNAM 2-0 in the first leg of this quarter-final game and are just 90 minutes away from making it to the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX Clausura quarter-final second-leg between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on Sunday, May 12, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club Universidad Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX Clausura quarter-final match between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

The hosts will remain without Gonzalo Piovi (collarbone) and Carlos Alonso Vargas (broken foot) due to respective injury concerns.

Cruz Azul boss Martín Anselmi seems to have found the right starting XI to face the feline side. It is possible that he will repeat the same eleven as in the first leg here.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Salcedo, Piovi; Rodríguez; Huescas, Cándido, Rivero, Faravelli; Antuna, Rotondi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Magallan, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas Midfielders: Caicedo, Trigos, Molina, U. Rivas, Lopez, Quispe, Huerta, Suarez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez Forwards: Martinez, Funes Mori, Avila

Pumas UNAM team news

Jose Galindo is ruled out here for Pumas UNAM after undergoing knee surgery that will keep him sidelined until mid-September 2024. Juan Dinenno (muscle) will miss several weeks after picking up a muscle issue, while Toro Fernández (knee) is out until October with a long-term injury issue.

Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Aldrete, Magallan, Monroy; Rivas, Caicedo; Salvio, Quispe, Huerta; Funes Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, Jimenez Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido Midfielders: Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna Forwards: Fernandez, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 8, 2024 Pumas UNAM 0-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX March 30, 2023 Pumas UNAM 0-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX October 7, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-4 Pumas UNAM Liga MX March 11, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX December 16, 2022 Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul Copa por Mexico

