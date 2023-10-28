This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Abhinav Sharma
Liga MX
Estadio Azteca
How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and León, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2023 Liga MX Apertura season is now in full swing and gameweek 14 will see seventh-placed Club Leon taking on Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday evening.

Having finished both Apertura and Clausura phases in reclassification position last term, Cruz Azul are going through a very rough patch this time around.

The ongoing season has not gone as they would have hoped so far as they find themselves second-from-bottom with just 11 points after 13 matches, although it is still fairly compact at the bottom of the table.

After a brief period of success where they clinched deserved back-to-back games against Necaxa and Atletico San Luis, the team reverted back to the poor form from the start of the season, losing successive games against Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL.

As for Club Leon, the visitors shared the spoils last time out, playing out a 1-1 home draw against Atlas, a result that extended their impressive unbeaten league run to five games (W3, D2).

The Green Bellies' sit seventh in the table with 19 points after 13 rounds, and will now be looking to build on their positive momentum here, with a confirmed playoff spot in their sights.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs León kick-off time

Date:October 28, 2023
Kick-off time:7:00 pm ET
Venue:Azteca Stadium

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Club Leon will be played at Estadio Azteca in CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET on October 28, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs León online - TV channels & live streams

UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here
fuboTVWatch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, and Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul have a relatively clean bill of health going into Saturday's clash, with just central midfielder Kevin Castano missing out as he serves a one-match ban here due to yellow card accumulation.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Gudino; Guerrero, Salcedo, Ditta; Huescas, Rodriguez, Lira, Rotondi; Antuna, Moises; Sepuldeva

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jurado, Gudino
Defenders:Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz
Midfielders:Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
Forwards:Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

León team news

Club Leon head coach Nicolas Larcamon has an almost full-strength squad at his disposal, with J. Barreiro the only injury doubt with an unknown issue. The visitors are likely to remain unchanged in attack for this match, with Angel Mena, Brian Rubio, and Alfonso Alvarado all looking to wreak havoc on a deflated Cruz Azul defence.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Moreno, Frias, Bellon, O. Rodriguez; Romero, J. Rodriguez, Ramirez; Mena, Rubio, Alvarado

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cota, Blanco
Defenders:Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez, Cervantes
Midfielders:Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Diaz Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, E. Hernandez, L. Romero, O. Fernandez
Forwards:Lopez, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, A. Mena, A. Leon

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
9/4/23Leon 0-0 Cruz AzulLiga MX Clausura
9/10/22Cruz Azul 1-0 LeonLiga MX Apertura
16/9/22Cruz Azul 2-1 LeonLiga MX Apertura
8/2/22Leon 0-1 Cruz AzulLiga MX Clausura
4/11/21Cruz Azul 0-1 LeonLiga MX Apertura

