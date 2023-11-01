Cruz Azul vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will take on Juarez in the Liga MX at the Aztec Stadium on Wednesday. Juarez, who are 10th in the standings, will be looking to climb up the table whereas 17th-placed Cruz Azul will be looking to avoid being bottom of the table.

After defeats against Pumas and Tigres, Cruz Azul beat Leon in their last league game to go three points above Necaxa who are at the bottom of the table. A win again could see them climb further up and Juarez' recent form should give them hope.

Juarez have recorded just one win in their last seven fixtures and will be desperate to bring that dreadful run to an end.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 9pm ET Venue: Aztec Stadium

The game between Cruz Azul and Juarez will be played at the Aztec Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Vix+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul have a relatively clean bill of health going into the mid-week clash against Juarez.

Central midfielder Kevin Castano missed out in the previous game as he served a one-match ban but he is back in contention for this one.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Gudino; Guerrero, Salcedo, Ditta; Huescas, Rodriguez, Lira, Rotondi; Antuna, Moises; Sepuldeva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Juarez team news

Juarez will be without the services of right-winger Manuel Castro, who has been sidelined since December last year due to an ACL injury.

Oscar Ortega and Diego Valoyes will also be unavailable for selection against Juarez and are expected to remain out till next month.

Juarez possible XI: Talavera; Rodriguez, Mosquera, Paez, Cruz; Heredia, Garcia; Chavez, Hurtado, Saucedo; Santos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talavera, Pasquel, Valdez Defenders: Mosquera, Rodríguez, Vukcevic, Campillo, Cruz, Garcia, Nevarez, Reyes, Juárez Midfielders: Hurtado, Urzi, Oliva, Pérez Bouquet, Saucedo, Zapata, Garcia, Salas, Osuna, Carmona, Orozco Forwards: Ormeno, Santos, García, Escoto, Chávez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 Cruz Azul 3 - 1 Juárez Friendly February 2023 Cruz Azul 1 - 0 Juárez Liga MX September 2022 Juárez 2 - 2 Cruz Azul Liga MX January 2022 Cruz Azul 1 - 0 Juárez Liga MX September 2021 Juárez 2 - 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX

