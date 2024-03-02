Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runners-up Cruz Azul will be looking to return to winning ways in Liga MX when they host eight-place Chivas at the Estadio Azteca in matchday ten of the Clausura 2024 on Saturday.

La Maquina suffered only their second defeat of the ongoing season, losing 1-0 to Club America at the Azteca Stadium on February 25, which brought an impressive five-game winning streak to an abrupt end.

Chivas, on the other hand, have yet to find their peak form, but Fernando Gago's side at least got back to the win column last time out, with a 3-1 victory over Pumas, thanks to goals from Cade Cowell, Antonio Briseno, and Victor Guzman.

Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

How to watch Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

The Celeste Machine will be missing defender Cristian Ramon Jimenez, who is still recovering from an ankle injury picked up in October last year.

Uruguayan Camilo Candido could continue at left-back for the foreseeable future in the wake of Gabriel Fernández's long-term injury.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Huescas, Ditta, Piovi, Cándido; Lira, Rodríguez, Faravelli; Antuna, Rotondi; Sepúlveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas remain without the services of Gilberto Sepulveda (head), Carlos Cisneros (cruciate ligament), and Raul Martinez (ankle) this weekend due to various injury concerns.

Javier "El Chicharito" Hernández made his Chivas debut last time out, coming off the bench around the 80th-minute mark. He could be a key player in their bid for the Liga MX title this season. Victor Guzmán is also on fire for Fernando Gago's side this season, having scored six goals so far.

CD Guadalajara possible XI: Whalley; Sanchez, Briseno, Sepulveda, Castillo; Gutierrez, Gonzalez, Torres; Alvarado, Cisneros, Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Jiménez, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Castillo, Sánchez, Martínez, Castillo Perez Midfielders: Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Guzmán, Beltran, Padilla, Brizuela, González, Pérez, Cisneros, Torres, González, Chavez Garcia, Arjona Marin, Ledesma Hurtado Forwards: Hernández, Cowell, Macías, Cisneros, Marín, Rios, Brigido

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/11/2023 Chivas Guadalajara 1-0 Cruz Azul Mexico Liga MX 23/04/2023 Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 Cruz Azul Mexico Liga MX 31/12/2022 Chivas Guadalajara 0-2 Cruz Azul Europe Friendlies 02/10/2022 Cruz Azul 2-1 Chivas Guadalajara Mexico Apertura 17/04/2022 Cruz Azul 0-1 Chivas Guadalajara Mexico Clausura

