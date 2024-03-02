This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
Estadio Azteca
Abhinav Sharma

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runners-up Cruz Azul will be looking to return to winning ways in Liga MX when they host eight-place Chivas at the Estadio Azteca in matchday ten of the Clausura 2024 on Saturday.

La Maquina suffered only their second defeat of the ongoing season, losing 1-0 to Club America at the Azteca Stadium on February 25, which brought an impressive five-game winning streak to an abrupt end.

Chivas, on the other hand, have yet to find their peak form, but Fernando Gago's side at least got back to the win column last time out, with a 3-1 victory over Pumas, thanks to goals from Cade Cowell, Antonio Briseno, and Victor Guzman.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date:Saturday, March 2, 2024
Kick-off time:8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Azteca

Cruz Azul will welcome Chivas to the Estadio Azteca on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:05 pm ET / 5:05 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

The Celeste Machine will be missing defender Cristian Ramon Jimenez, who is still recovering from an ankle injury picked up in October last year.

Uruguayan Camilo Candido could continue at left-back for the foreseeable future in the wake of Gabriel Fernández's long-term injury.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Huescas, Ditta, Piovi, Cándido; Lira, Rodríguez, Faravelli; Antuna, Rotondi; Sepúlveda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jurado, Gudino
Defenders:Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz
Midfielders:Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
Forwards:Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas remain without the services of Gilberto Sepulveda (head), Carlos Cisneros (cruciate ligament), and Raul Martinez (ankle) this weekend due to various injury concerns.

Javier "El Chicharito" Hernández made his Chivas debut last time out, coming off the bench around the 80th-minute mark. He could be a key player in their bid for the Liga MX title this season. Victor Guzmán is also on fire for Fernando Gago's side this season, having scored six goals so far.

CD Guadalajara possible XI: Whalley; Sanchez, Briseno, Sepulveda, Castillo; Gutierrez, Gonzalez, Torres; Alvarado, Cisneros, Garcia

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Whalley, Jiménez, Rangel
Defenders:Orozco, Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Castillo, Sánchez, Martínez, Castillo Perez
Midfielders:Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Guzmán, Beltran, Padilla, Brizuela, González, Pérez, Cisneros, Torres, González, Chavez Garcia, Arjona Marin, Ledesma Hurtado
Forwards:Hernández, Cowell, Macías, Cisneros, Marín, Rios, Brigido

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
05/11/2023Chivas Guadalajara 1-0 Cruz AzulMexico Liga MX
23/04/2023Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 Cruz AzulMexico Liga MX
31/12/2022Chivas Guadalajara 0-2 Cruz AzulEurope Friendlies
02/10/2022Cruz Azul 2-1 Chivas GuadalajaraMexico Apertura
17/04/2022Cruz Azul 0-1 Chivas GuadalajaraMexico Clausura

Useful links

