Cruz Azul vs Atletico de San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

High-flying Cruz Azul will look to make it four wins in a row when they welcome Atletico San Luis to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in the Liga MX Clausura on Saturday.
After a rather disappointing Apertura campaign, Cruz Azul have seemingly picked up the pace in the Clausura, and are currently the form team in the Mexican top-flight, with three back-to-back victories.
With three victories, one draw, and one loss from five Clausura games, the hosts' find themselves in the dizzying heights of fifth, which is an unthinkable feat considering they finished 16th last term.
Atletico San Luis, meanwhile, will be frustrated with their display over winless Chivas Guadalajara last weekend, as they handed the Goats two penalties, which Victor Guzman easily converted to collect all three points for Chivas. The visitors have registered just one win in five games so far and will be looking to return to winning ways here.
Cruz Azul vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, February 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
The Liga MX match between Club Azul and Atletico San Luis will be played at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8:05 pm ET on Saturday, February 10, 2024, in the United States (US).
Team news & squads
Cruz Azul team news
Young defender Cristian Jimenez is the only absentee for the hosts after the Mexican picked up an ankle injury back in October.
Cruz Azul will once again rely on Angel Sepulveda and Gabriel Fernandez to produce the goods in front of goal, with the duo having already netted a combined four times this season.
Cruz Azul predicted XI: Gudino; Escobar, Ditta, Guerrero; Huesces, Rodriguez, Castano, Lira, Rivero; Sepulveda, Antuna
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz
|Midfielders:
|Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
|Forwards:
|Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda
Atletico de San Luis team news
Atletico San Luis remain without the services of Mexican central defensive midfielder Andres Iniestra (meniscus), and Iker Moreno (leg) this weekend due to respective injury concerns.
Atletico San Luis predicted XI: A. Sánchez; R. Chávez, J. Silva, J. Domínguez, J. Sanabria; S. Salles Lamonge, R. Dourado, J. Güémez; Vitinho, L. Bonatini
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lopez, Sanchez, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez
|Midfielders:
|Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
|Forwards:
|Bonatini, Zaldivar
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/30/23
|Atletico San Luis 1-2 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX Apertura
|03/18/23
|Cruz Azul 1-0 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX Clausura
|07/27/22
|Atletico San Luis 0-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX Apertura
|04/24/22
|Cruz Azul 0-1 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX Clausura