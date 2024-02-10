Cruz Azul vs Atletico de San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

High-flying Cruz Azul will look to make it four wins in a row when they welcome Atletico San Luis to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in the Liga MX Clausura on Saturday.

After a rather disappointing Apertura campaign, Cruz Azul have seemingly picked up the pace in the Clausura, and are currently the form team in the Mexican top-flight, with three back-to-back victories.

With three victories, one draw, and one loss from five Clausura games, the hosts' find themselves in the dizzying heights of fifth, which is an unthinkable feat considering they finished 16th last term.

Atletico San Luis, meanwhile, will be frustrated with their display over winless Chivas Guadalajara last weekend, as they handed the Goats two penalties, which Victor Guzman easily converted to collect all three points for Chivas. The visitors have registered just one win in five games so far and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX match between Club Azul and Atletico San Luis will be played at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm ET on Saturday, February 10, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis will be available to watch on TUDN, Univision, and Fubo TV in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Young defender Cristian Jimenez is the only absentee for the hosts after the Mexican picked up an ankle injury back in October.

Cruz Azul will once again rely on Angel Sepulveda and Gabriel Fernandez to produce the goods in front of goal, with the duo having already netted a combined four times this season.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Gudino; Escobar, Ditta, Guerrero; Huesces, Rodriguez, Castano, Lira, Rivero; Sepulveda, Antuna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Atletico de San Luis team news

Atletico San Luis remain without the services of Mexican central defensive midfielder Andres Iniestra (meniscus), and Iker Moreno (leg) this weekend due to respective injury concerns.

Atletico San Luis predicted XI: A. Sánchez; R. Chávez, J. Silva, J. Domínguez, J. Sanabria; S. Salles Lamonge, R. Dourado, J. Güémez; Vitinho, L. Bonatini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Rodriguez Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/30/23 Atletico San Luis 1-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 09/30/23 Atletico San Luis 1-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 03/18/23 Cruz Azul 1-0 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Clausura 07/27/22 Atletico San Luis 0-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 04/24/22 Cruz Azul 0-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Clausura

Useful links