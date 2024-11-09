Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cowboys versus Eagles 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) will square off against the Dallas Cowboys (3-5) this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Eagles enter this game riding high after a 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Cowboys are looking to snap a three-game losing streak following a 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Heading into the season, the Eagles were considered the top team in the NFC East, and after a slow 2-2 start, they've hit their stride with four consecutive victories to improve to 6-2. With a solid 3-1 road record, they trail the Washington Commanders by just one game in the division standings. Despite boasting an offense that ranks 6th in total yards per game and 11th in points scored, it's their defense that has been the key to their success. The Eagles allow only 290 yards per game, the third-best mark in the league, and give up just 19.5 points per game, ranking 9th.

Dallas came into this season with high expectations but have yet to live up to the hype in 2024. Sitting at 3-5, they've surprisingly failed to win a single home game, holding an 0-3 record at AT&T Stadium.

While they rank 15th in total yards, their offense is ranked a disappointing 20th in points scored. Even more alarming, their defense has underperformed, despite the presence of Micah Parsons, allowing the second-most points in the league and giving up over 360 yards per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Dallas

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 808 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 825 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles team news & key players

Dallas Cowboys

For the Dallas Cowboys, starting quarterback Dak Prescott has accumulated 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, but will miss the game due to a hamstring injury. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has thrown for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, with Trey Lance ready to step in as the backup for Rush.

In the backfield, Rico Dowdle leads the Cowboys in rushing with 321 yards, though he has yet to score a touchdown. The team's top receiver is CeeDee Lamb (questionable), with 660 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, linebacker Eric Kendricks leads in tackles with 70, while three players each have 2.0 sacks. Demarcus Lawrence has the most sacks with 3.0, but he is also sidelined with an injury. The Cowboys' defense is further bolstered by four players who have each recorded one interception.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Kendricks Linebacker Questionable Shoulder C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe D. Prescott Quarterback Out Hamstring C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Cooks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Clark Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Guyton Offensive Tackle Questionable Neck D. Bland Cornerback Out Foot D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed V. Fehoko Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Diggs Cornerback Questionable Calf J. Stephens Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot M. Parsons Linebacker Questionable Ankle M. Kneeland Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Thomas Safety Out Concussion

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for 1,774 yards, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, though he's been sacked 10 times. Running back Saquon Barkley leads the ground game with 925 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while wide receiver DeVonta Smith has caught 35 passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

On defense, linebacker Zack Baun leads the team with 79 tackles, while linebacker Josh Sweat is the top pass rusher with 5.0 sacks. Safety Reed Blankenship has the most interceptions for the Eagles with two.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Ross Wide Receiver Out Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed J. Harris Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running Back Questionable Neck D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Mailata Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring B. VanSumeren Linebacker Questionable Concussion K. Milton Running Back Inactive Coach's Decision

